Bella Hadid says no matter what haters tell her about her looks, they can’t beat her work ethic

Bella Hadid is one of the most famous models in the world. She rose to fame in the mid-2010s and graced countless runways, magazine covers and ad campaigns. Thanks to the status of one of her most beautiful people, Hadid’s appearance has come under seemingly endless scrutiny. And despite what people say about her looks, the supermodel says no one can question her work ethic.

Bella Hadid’s appearance attracted constant scrutiny

Bella Hadid in Cannes 2022 | Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Hadid comes from a model family. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a model when she was younger. Hadid’s older sister Gigi Hadid is also a supermodel. As such, the good looks are definitely managed by their family.

However, that didn’t stop viewers from commenting on Bella Hadid’s appearance. Most importantly, there has been a lot of speculation that Hadid underwent plastic surgery. Some people believe that she has changed various parts of her face, including her eyes, nose, cheeks, lips, and jaw.

In a March 2022 interview with Vogue, Hadid admitted that she had her nose repaired when she was 14. “I wish I had held my ancestors’ noses,” the star revealed. “I think I would have grown up on it.”

Even so, social media users still insist Hadid isn’t telling the whole truth about her looks. One person wrote Twitter, “Fair play with her, but it’s time to be honest about everything she’s done.” Another wrote that he was disappointed with his “half-truths” about cosmetic procedures.

Bella Hadid says haters can’t fault her work ethic

Hadid can’t control what people say about her looks, but she knows her enemies can’t fault how hard she works.

“People can say anything about how I look, how I speak, how I behave,” he told Vogue. “But in seven years I have never lost a job, I have not canceled a job, I have never been late for a job. Nobody can ever say that I don’t work my ass “.

He added: “I don’t mean that I didn’t have a very privileged upbringing. But my parents are immigrants who came here and worked for everything they had. I’ve always known the value of a dollar ”.

People who worked with the supermodel praise her

Hadid’s professionalism is also recognized by the people she has worked with. For example, designer Michael Kors had nothing but nice things to say about Hadid.

“She is intelligent; she is collaborative. She has a sense of stupidity and hard work in balance. She and she are nice to everyone, not just me, which is a big deal, ”Kors told Vogue. “I’ve worked with people who might be lovely to me, but are they lovely to everyone on the team? No. But I think that’s how she approaches the world.

A veteran modeling agency executive also said, “There is a myth that models come fully formed. It is not true. The grown-ups grow up over time and Bella, thanks to her hard work, has grown up. She is ready for anything: campaigns that cannot pay for her, little magazines, shows that any agent would tell her to pass. Are some of the girls in her cohort who got so rich and famous also models? Do they love fashion? The irony is that she turns out to be the star of her generation ”.

