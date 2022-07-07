Balenciaga Couture, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian on the catwalk
For his second Haute Couture show for Balenciaga, the Aautumn / winter 2022-23, Demna Gvasalia has focused on a stellar cast. In addition to Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, on the catwalk Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman
Balenciaga was the protagonist of the third day of the Paris Haute Couture Week. For Demna Gvasalia it is the second Couture collection designed for the maison founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga. Last season the creative director wanted to resume the Haute Couture shows, which had been interrupted for fifty years after the death of the founder.
And Gvasalia, once again, overturns the rules. He brings to the catwalk a Haute Couture collection “see now buy now”, immediately purchasable in the boutique opened yesterday in Avenue George V, the historic home of Monsiuer Cristóbal Balenciaga’s atelier. The creative director also brought together a stellar cast for the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 show. Beyond Bella Hadid, face of the latest Balenciaga campaign e Naomi Campbell, on the catwalk with a sumptuous black dress, they walked the runway for Balenciaga Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.
Balenciaga, the Haute Couture show with a spectacular cast
On the catwalk for Balenciaga Dua Lipa, already seen on the catwalk also for Versace’s Spring / Summer 2022, Kim Kardashian and surprisingly Nicole Kidman, Demna Gvasalia’s new muse who has a passion for cold beauty actresses, such as Isabelle Huppert, who has repeatedly interpreted the maison’s collections.
The Balenciaga Couture show is divided into three parts. First they go out on the catwalk models with their faces covered by a dark mask, hallmark of the Georgian designer, who parade with latex jumpsuits and super tight dresses. Then it is the turn of the looks that revolutionize the traditional idea of Haute Couture. Parade denim garments, technical fabric tracksuits, T-shirts, biker looks, bomber jackets, tank tops and trench coats. Bags are actually speakers, and watches are worn as necklaces and earrings.
Finally, in the third part of the show Gvasalia brings the 1950s Couture classics to the catwalk, and the models show their faces. And here is the stellar cast wanted by the creative director to transform the Couture show into a fashion show with enormous media coverage. Dua Lipa in a lemon yellow mini dress with train, Nicole Kidman wrapped in a silver dress and Kim Kardashian making her runway debut in a black dress. Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell are also paraded in a sumptuous black dress like a queen of the night. To close the Balenciaga Couture show, a majestic wedding dress with embroidered veil. The magic of Gvasalia is to bring street aesthetics to Couture, with a totally personal and immediately recognizable style, without ever losing sight of the essence of the maison founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga.