Balenciaga Couture, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian on the catwalk

For his second Haute Couture show for Balenciaga, the Aautumn / winter 2022-23, Demna Gvasalia has focused on a stellar cast. In addition to Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, on the catwalk Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman

Balenciaga was the protagonist of the third day of the Paris Haute Couture Week. For Demna Gvasalia it is the second Couture collection designed for the maison founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga. Last season the creative director wanted to resume the Haute Couture shows, which had been interrupted for fifty years after the death of the founder.

And Gvasalia, once again, overturns the rules. He brings to the catwalk a Haute Couture collection “see now buy now”, immediately purchasable in the boutique opened yesterday in Avenue George V, the historic home of Monsiuer Cristóbal Balenciaga’s atelier. The creative director also brought together a stellar cast for the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 show. Beyond Bella Hadid, face of the latest Balenciaga campaign e Naomi Campbell, on the catwalk with a sumptuous black dress, they walked the runway for Balenciaga Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

Balenciaga, the Haute Couture show with a spectacular cast

On the catwalk for Balenciaga Dua Lipa, already seen on the catwalk also for Versace’s Spring / Summer 2022, Kim Kardashian and surprisingly Nicole Kidman, Demna Gvasalia’s new muse who has a passion for cold beauty actresses, such as Isabelle Huppert, who has repeatedly interpreted the maison’s collections.