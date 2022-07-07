Baker Mayfield traded from Cleveland Browns to Carolina Panthers

Carolina and Cleveland tried to negotiate the transfer of the quarterback during last April’s draft, but the movement did not materialize until now

Finally, the transfer of the quarterback was finalized Baker Mayfield of the cleveland browns to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional draft pick, a source confirmed to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

According to David Newton of ESPNthe panthers Y Brown’s discussed the exchange for Mayfield during the draft last April, but Carolina demanded that cleveland pay most of the quarterback’s salary, which stalled negotiations at the time. Now, the parties agreed that the panthers will pay 4.85 million dollars of the salary of Mayfieldwhile the Brown’s They will pay 10.5 million dollars. The transfer will be completed once Mayfield undergo a physical exam.

The Brown’s will receive a fourth or fifth round pick in 2024, depending on the playing time of Mayfield in Carolina.

Mayfield will have the opportunity to compete in Carolina for the starting position with Sam Darnoldacquired in exchange from the New York Jetsin April of last year.

A winner of Heisman Trophy with the University of Oklahoma, Mayfield was originally recruited by cleveland with the first global turn of the Draft 2018. Two shifts later, with the third overall pick, the jets took to Darnold of Southern California. Now the two highest-drafted quarterbacks that year compete for the same starting job in Carolina.

Baker Mayfield had requested his departure from Cleveland after learning of the Browns’ intentions to acquire Deshaun Watson. Getty Images

Darnold He is coming off a disappointing first season leading the Los Angeles offense. panthers, going 4-7 and throwing just nine touchdown passes to 13 interceptions. During the course of the campaign, Darnold lost his starting job –initially due to injury– against Cam Newtonwho was not retained by Carolina for the next campaign.

The panthers They also selected Matt Corral of mississippi in the third round of the last draft.

The transfer of Mayfield comes after the controversial acquisition by cleveland of the quarterback deshaun watsonvia exchange with Houston Texans. The Brown’s delivered to Watson a new five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal, the largest deal in the history of the NFL in terms of guaranteed money, for 80 million dollars. cleveland also gave up three first-round picks for Watsonthe first time a team has paid that price in draft compensation for a single player since the minnesota vikings send three first-round picks — and players — to the Dallas Cowboys down the corridor Herschel-Walker in 1989.

The exchange for Watson effectively ended the era of Mayfield in cleveland. At the end of june, Mayfield He said that he did not definitively close the doors to a reconciliation with the Brown’sbut expressed that “we are ready to go our own way, both parties.”

The Brown’s could be left vulnerable at the quarterback position, if the disciplinary officer co-designated by the NFL and the NFLPA, Sue L Robinsonimpose a suspension on Watson. The player still faces four active civil lawsuits for harassment and sexual assault of massage therapists during his time as a player with houston. Previously, Watson reached out-of-court settlements with 20 more plaintiffs for the same conduct.

The NFL has requested to Robinson a one-season suspension is imposed on Watsonas reported by Dan Graziano of ESPN.

After the departure of Mayfield via exchange, Brown’s count on Jacoby Brissette as first substitute Watsonnow.

NFL Network was the first medium to publicize the transfer of Mayfield.