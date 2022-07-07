Avatar: the way of water, James Cameron doesn’t give a damn if fans complain about the film being too long

James Cameron commented on the complaints about the length of the films and already foresees the criticisms a Avatar: the way of water. In recent years and it has become very common for large production studios to make three-hour films (Avengers: Endgame And The Batman are two recent examples). Marvel Studios have been going a different path lately, however, since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Thor: Love and Thunder are among their shortest films.

Already in 2009, Avatar it lasted a good 162 minutes, and it is not surprising that the director James Cameron is doing everything possible to make sure that too Avatar: the way of water is a very long film.

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the director made it clear that he doesn’t care if people don’t agree with his plans to make a sequel lasting at least three hours. “I don’t want anyone to complain about the length when they sit and watch [la televisione] for eight hours “He says. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizing three-hour film …’ ” “Give me a fucking breakCameron continued. “I saw my kids sit down and watch five one-hour episodes in a row.”

In a way it’s a fair point of view, although it’s worth remembering that when you watch something on TV you can pause and go to the bathroom or have a snack! For those who don’t want to miss a thing, watching a three-hour movie can be a bit of a hassle… particularly for those with a weak bladder.

To this, Cameron simply said: “Here’s the big change in social paradigm that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.” Therefore, if he also says that it is okay to get up during the film to pee, it means that there should be no problem with losing a few minutes of Avatar: the way of water.

Avatar: the way of water takes place in and around the ocean. Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) they have children. “Wherever we go,” says Sully, “I know one thing, this family is our stronghold.” The sequel looks even more stunning in its deep blue graphics than the 2009 film. All-new creatures: We see the Na’vi about flying fish, birds, creatures communicating with a whale, yet somehow divided despite their affinity for the nature: alien people are divided, they fight against each other in a fight between guns and arrows. It truly is a whole new world that raises the stakes of the previous 3-time Oscar-winning film.

Avatar: the way of water will debut on December 14, 2022followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.