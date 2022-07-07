Aqumadre: the 62-year-old Uruguayan who plays Minecraft and is a streamer – 07/07/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

After retiring, Fanny Buelmo decided that she would dedicate her free time to three activities: weaving, taking care of her plants, and becoming a streamer, which is what the person who broadcasts live through a digital platform is called. fanny-o mother hereyour name from streamer– today he is 62 years old, has 21,132 followers on Twitch and thousands of “grandchildren” around the world who connect to his live broadcasts of Minecraftan adventure video game.

The first time.

Fanny’s interest in video game It arose from wanting to connect more with his two children. “At first I played with them cars or hide and seek, but one day I realized that they had left all that and were more on the computer,” she said in dialogue with The country. So, she began to join in as well and they began to include her: “They told me things like ‘come mom, look what happens if you press this button’ or ‘look at what I did’”.

Time passed and both children became streamers: the minor with the name of “Aqu”, and the major with that of “ElAsdart”. As Aqu (so they also call him outside of video games) lives with his mother, she often appeared in her live broadcasts. Once, in one of those broadcasts, they said that if the user @Aqumadre reached 50 followers on Twitch, then she would start herself stream. Said and done: they reached 100.

So, on July 31 of last year, his son gave him a computer: “He showed me all the games he had and the one I liked the most was Minecraft. He explained it to me and then he said: ‘Well, starting tomorrow, August 1st, you start doing live shows,’” he said.

That day was historic for her. “I was facing something new and you can’t imagine how scared I was,” she admitted.

Soon, he began to see that “people and more people entered” and more every day. “When I wanted to remember it was a boom, an incredible thing”. The boys and girls who came to the live ones taught her aspects of the game and many told her things like “oh, what a sweet grandmother, I want to be her grandson”. “When I wanted to remember, she had a lot of grandchildren,” he said.

Fanny Buelmo. Photo: Juan Manuel Ramos.

Player life.

The longest amount of time Fanny was streaming nonstop was 11 hours and 57 minutes. “I cut because my son arrived and he did not let me continue,” she assured. When he broadcasts he takes the thermos, his cup, the sugar and the tea packets, a matter of not having to get up at all. “I don’t get up because it seems to me that leaving the screen is disrespectful to those who are looking at me,” he explained to The country.

Start to stream every day after lunch, between 3 and 3:30 p.m. He agreed with his son that he cannot spend more than five hours a day playing, but sometimes he goes by because “the boys ask me to tell them stories or they want to show me the houses they made or the cows they put because it is my favorite animal ”.

Through Minecraft, Fanny interacts with children and adolescents from Chile, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador, Spain, Argentina, Canada and, of course, Uruguay. She is also in contact with a Chinese who is learning Spanish and practices with her while they play. “What I like about Minecraft is the community that is formed and how everyone helps, for example, if you are building a house they bring you the materials,” she said.

The second video game he likes the most is called Rust, which is a survival game, but in order to play it he needs a more powerful video card that he doesn’t have yet. In addition, he commented that since he already feels “a little more shower” with Minecraft, he is starting to get into the game League of Legends (LOL).

Fanny Buelmo surrounded by her favorite animal, the cow.

With the family: Aqumadre and her virtual grandchildren. For Fanny, one of the best things about streaming it is the relationship he has formed with his grandchildren around the world. “They ask me to tell them anecdotes from when I was a girl and I have many because we are six sisters in my family,” she said. Sometimes they even ask for love advice: “They have asked me how to win over a little girl they love and I tell them some things, but I am from the time of flowers and chocolates and today you can give flowers to a little girl 12 years old and says: ‘Where did this come from? However, she assured that “there is one thing that never fails, from what the little ones tell me: a little chocolate heart.” The interaction with the boys and girls has shown him “the difference between the youth of today and that of before”. In this sense, he expressed: “Being 12 years old today is not the same as being 12 years before. Now they go faster, at that age I used to play with dolls, but nowadays they are already with girlfriends or boyfriends”. He has also had to give advice in not so happy situations. One day, a boy entered his channel to play and told him that he had a health problem and that they had given him two months to live. “I had to speak to that little boy from Grandma’s place and the words flowed. He was delighted just with the fact that he answered him, ”she recounted. The boy was on the live broadcast for a while and then she Fanny didn’t hear from him anymore. However, the interactions are mostly more cheerful: “I usually laugh and try to have adventures that lead to fun, have a good time and that everyone enjoys,” he said.

Out of the stream.

“I’ve become a nocturnal grandmother,” said Fanny, and she’s right. She has been invited to events and Parties of streamers Y gamers. He was at Montevideo Comics, an annual comic convention that was held for the last time on June 11 and 12, and also at the presentation of the collaboration between Lacoste and Minecraft that took place on June 29.

Without a doubt, Fanny’s rhythm of life had a 180-degree change. “Before, at around eight o’clock at night I was already thinking about going to bed, but now sometimes I stay streaming until late and I enter the room on tiptoe, “he said.

For her, these games sharpen her mind and keep her neurons active because she is “constantly trying to solve problems.” In this sense, she stated: “If it weren’t for this, I would be a complaining granny, and now it’s the other way around, I continue to perform even at my age.”

Here, her son is the one who manages his social networks, is in charge of installing the games and prepares everything necessary so that his mother can stream. “She always pushed me forward in everything I wanted to do, no matter how crazy it was, so now how can I not support her in everything she wants to do,” he said.

Next August 1 will be a year since the first stream from Fanny –or, rather, from Aqumadre– and Aqu commented that they are going to prepare “some kind of special”, although they are still unclear on what it will be like. They also plan that from that date they will start uploading content to all of Aqumadre’s social networks, since TikTok, for example, “is half paused.” And Aqu added: “It’s going to be on the run because it will have to generate a lot of content.”

He’s on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch as @Aqumadre.