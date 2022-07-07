Anti-aging hair cuts trends for summer 2022, Demi Lovato’s mullet is in vogue

Between cuts hair more trendy in this one summer 2022 you can opt for the mullet. The latter is also sported by many celebrities, such as Zendaya or Demi Lovato for example. The hair in question has the power of rejuvenate instantly the face. So now it’s time to find out all the details of this wonderful hairstyle.

Anti-aging hair cuts trends summer 2022

The great protagonist of the summer season is undoubtedly the mullet. On the latter there are some threads, for a very dynamic final result. To further embellish the cut, a long and very voluminous fringe cannot be missing. This hairstyle is very reminiscent of the style of the 70s. The first to bring the mullet was David Bowie himself. Many young people had taken inspiration from the singer and this had become the trendiest cut at the time. It should be remembered that the mullet can be chosen by women and also by men without any problem.

Advice

So to have a trendy hair you must absolutely choose the mullet. In particular, you must opt ​​for the short version, to play in the best way with the various volumes. The mullet can also be combined with medium or long hair. In both cases the characteristics of this cut are the longer locks on the back and much shorter on the sides. This is a very original cut and can be chosen by all girls.

More details to discover

The hair in question can be customized according to the different needs and characteristics of the face. It should be remembered that the mullet it is a very bold cut and can be chosen by a woman who never wants to go unnoticed. This cut can be done on straight hair and also on curly hair: in the latter case the final result is much more modern, jaunty and sensual. Rihanna also chose this cut in the short version, parade and with a side shave. Instead Demi Lovato opted for this hair, but in the messy version, to remember the typical style of the 80s. Miley Cyrus created a platinum blonde hair with a wavy crease. The singer paired a very tousled fringe, for a rock style. Zendaya chose the long mullet that can be collected in a queue. In this case the bangs are very long and cover the forehead.