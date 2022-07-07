And you do you think? Johnny Depp vs Heard

In case of Johnny and Heard I was super intrigued, I followed him very closely since I was very excited to see how all this was going to unfold after Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation. When I say that it makes me excited, it is more a sense of nervousness, since the results of public celebrity cases like these can have a great impact on the world of women. Sometimes they are big setbacks because again it can be seen how men could continue to have an advantage over a woman who accused them, and for this same reason there are many women who prefer not to proceed with any action against their aggressors, because the possibility of achieving something is very short.

Heard is seen as mentally unbalanced and less believable. All of this is built on stereotypes about women as more emotional and exaggerated people. Those narratives about male and female behavior play in favor of men, in this case Depp. I think there may be bias towards men in the system, but there are people who claim that both actors were violent. Certainly, women can commit violence against men, but the statistics of violence of men against women are higher, and when men commit domestic violence they tend to do it in a more serious way. They are often more likely to hurt their partners, which has a lot to do with the fact that in society, male violence is more accepted.

Also, when women behave violently, the proportion of physical abuse tends to be lower, it tends to be psychological. And yes, this might help Amber Heardbecause people are more inclined to see women more as victims of

domestic violence.

How could this highly publicized case influence people who have been victims of domestic violence? I think that when some women see how other women are

treated, by coming forward and talking about the abuse, you can somewhat discourage them. They don’t want to be treated like Amber Heard has been treated, but I think they can relate too. There are historical examples such as when Anita Hill accused the current judge of the US Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, of sexual harassment. In the hearings to confirm the judge before the US Senate Judiciary Committee, she was treated very badly, but after these, many women began to report cases of sexual harassment and assault. The number of complaints increased. It was all because the women identified with Anita Hill. It is also what happened in the ME TOO movement, where women support each other and take the strength to speak out, they can feel validated because they see that they are not alone.

How does an abusive relationship change when one of the parties is a famous or powerful person? They could have more power and resources to hire lawyers. This is why many powerful men use the courts as a tactic of abuse, they want to silence the people who expose them.

People tend to believe powerful men, especially someone with the popularity of Johnny Depp. We’ve all seen him in movies, everyone loves him in Pirates of the Caribbean. He is one of the most popular actors in the world and I think that may be a factor in how he is perceived and the level of sympathy people have for him.

Lawyers have asked Amber Heard why she didn’t end the relationship after being abused. She has replied that she loved Johnny Depp. What about an abuse victim who may have difficulty leaving her partner despite the situation? It is very difficult for a person who has been abused to leave a relationship. Sometimes leaving the relationship can be dangerous, it can upset the abuser. Many women are also financially dependent on their abusers. I don’t think this is the case though. That’s why I’m so insistent on women’s financial independence and financial inclusion to achieve that.

Other times there are children in the relationship and they are worried about protecting them and feel that if they stay it is better for them. There is also another thing called the cycle of abuse, it happens when a person abuses someone, but then apologizes and promises not to do it again. He begins a series of behaviors to keep the abused person close, but then the abuse begins again and may even escalate. Sometimes it happens in couples who have a long relationship and love each other.

I have read that during the trial no expert on domestic violence has testified. How could this change the opinion of the jury? There are experts who could testify to what is often called the battered woman syndrome. This to educate the jury on why women can stay in an abusive relationship despite the mistreatment. Many people do not understand that they are being abused.

Finally, I think that this case was very controversial and leaves us once again reflecting on whether justice was served or not, and how much it also calls into question to reinforce women who do have a case to accuse, do it in a way that favors them to win. the barriers to entry that they already have against them.

To be continued… It seems that Heard will want to appeal.

BY MICHELLE FERRARI

Michelle.ferrari@greatculturetoinnovate.net

IG: @michferrarib

MAAZ