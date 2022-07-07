An asteroid that has just been discovered is passing extremely close to Earth – Teach Me About Science

Astronomers have just discovered a new asteroid and, to their surprise, this piece of space rock is passing extremely close, but safely, to Earth. For added peace of mind, this is a small asteroid (about the size of a bus). The funny thing is that a few days ago nobody knew about this asteroid.

According to NASA, it is the asteroid called 2022 NF, identified on July 4. Its size is comparable to a bus that is between 5.4 and 12 meters. It will make its closest approach this Thursday, July 7, to just 0.00059 Astronomical Units (89,000 km), that is equivalent to 23% of the average distance between the Earth and the Moon. The minimum distance it will have from us is extremely close in astronomical terms, but still a fairly safe distance. If you want to follow its orbit in real time click on it here.

Science website Live Science reports that astronomers discovered the asteroid thanks to data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), a Hawaii-based system of cameras and telescopes whose primary goal is to detect objects. near-Earth, or NEO.

It is worth insisting that this event does not represent any danger to us. Fortunately, it’s not even big enough to be considered potentially dangerous despite the fact that it passes very close.

Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun like planets, but their orbits can bring them into the vicinity of Earth, within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit.

To be considered potentially dangerous, an asteroid must come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit; and it must be large enough (30 to 50 meters) to cause significant damage on Earth. The latter are what keep scientists alert.

Objects that reach or exceed 140 meters in size pose a risk to Earth of great concern due to the level of devastation that an impact would cause, and should continue to be the focus of global search efforts, explains the Coordination Office of Planetary Defense (PDCO).

Every day our planet receives a large number of minor impacts from particles from space, only these are tiny and at best we can distinguish them when they burn up in the atmosphere. Of course, that does not mean that we are exempt from major collisions, in fact, scientists are alert to these possible scenarios and asteroids that could pose a threat are constantly monitored.

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), with an average interval of around 10,000 years, rocky or iron asteroids larger than 100 meters would be expected to reach the Earth’s surface and cause local disasters or produce tidal waves that can flood low-lying coastal areas. While every several hundred thousand years, an asteroid larger than a kilometer could cause global disasters.