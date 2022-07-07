Amber Heard would be begging Johnny Depp to reduce the debt of 10 million dollars

A rumor went viral on social media where it is claimed that Amber Heard secretly met with Johnny Depp, nothing more and nothing less than to beg him to reduce the debt of 10 million dollars that he has with him. As it turns out, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after publishing an article on the Washington Post news portal.

there amber sand self-identified victim of domestic abuseand although she never mentioned the name of Johnny Depp, everyone understood that she was talking about this relationship, since she had just divorced the actor, as if this were not enough, she also said that she would use her voice and that she would become the image of justice for all those people who have experienced a situation like this.

Obviously, this is a very sensitive issue and it is not to be taken lightly, and as expected, social networks, as well as public opinion, began to cancel the actor Johnny Depp, faithfully believing in Amber’s words, however, the faithful fans of the actor gave strength to Johnny so that he would later sue Amber for defaming and damaging his image.

During a highly publicized and highly controversial trial, where many witnessed how toxic the relationship between these two was, the entire world as well as a jury, concluded that Amber could never prove that Johnny had indeed mistreated her, insulted, beaten or abused her in any way possible.

However, Johnny did manage to show that Amber was toxic, explosive, violent and manipulativewhich obviously ended up turning the balance, finally the jury concluded that Amber should have paid approximately 10 million dollars in damages, and 350 thousand dollars of fineafter this was released, Amber and her legal team appeared on different shows arguing that the verdict had moral reasoning issues and discrepancy in the jury selection process, so they were seeking an appeal.

It was thanks to Amber’s lawyer that the world learned that the actress did not have enough money to cover her debt, so he would surely declare bankruptcy, this is why it is said that Amber Heard is blacklisted in Hollywood and it will be very difficult to find someone who will give him a new opportunity and with this he can receive some kind of salary.

It seems that Amber Heard’s situation is so critical that she supposedly met with Johnny Depp behind closed doors, with the request to beg him to reduce the debtthe meeting was held in private, and what the actress would have asked for is a reduction of 10 million dollars since she did not have it. However, according to witnesses, the actors did not reach any agreement.