Amazon Prime Day 2022, when does it start and what offers will it have

One of the most awaited times by those who usually do online purchases is coming, it’s about Amazon Prime Day 2022during those days, Amazon has available a large number of products to lower prices.

Prime Day takes place at the same time, in more than 20 countries around the world, for example, Spain. We tell you exactly when it will be and some of the promotions that will take place during those days, so take note and get your savings ready.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022

Prime Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 12 and 13 and as has happened in other years, Amazon will have millions of products for sale with discounts that are usually not found on the other days of the year.

The purpose of Prime Day is to have more offers than are usually found on dates such as Black Friday or Christmas time, but the difference is that in this case only members subscribed to Prime can access it.

Some of the products that you can find at lower prices during Amazon Prime Day are:

Technological

tablets

Home appliances

gadgets

Home decoration

Similarly, it is expected that there will be offers on Amazon Kindle and Echo speakers, as has happened in other years. You can also find discounts on Fire tablets or Ring cameras and Eero routers.

As we mentioned, in order to have access to these special prices, you must be a member of Amazon Prime, the cost of the subscription is 99 pesos per month, but you have the right to enjoy the content on its streaming platform, music, etc.

This can be a good opportunity to buy your Christmas gifts early and save yourself some money. Remember that getting organized and buying your products ahead of time can help you save money.

