Amazon buys Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell’s latest comedy

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to the latest sitcom (no title yet) by Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. At the moment, no further details of the cast or the project have been revealed, although what we do know is that it will be written and directed by Nick Stollerdirector very familiar with the genre since he was responsible for the two installments of damn neighbors.

Of course, all those involved have extensive experience in the comedy genre, the first of them being Ferrell. The actor achieved great fame in the 90’s inside the program Saturday night Live. After leaving the project in 2002, Ferrell co-founded a comedy website called funny or die and his figure as a producer has even led him to a Golden Globe nomination, thanks to his work in Adam McKay’s political satire, Vice. On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon began her career as a model, until in 1991 she debuted with the movie summer in louisiana. Her fame would come a little later, precisely with a comedy in which she satirised the dumb blonde stereotype in Legally Blonde. Interpretation that earned him a nomination for the Golden Globes. However, Witherspoon has not lived exclusively on humor in his career and in 2006, she won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for on the tightrope.

This upcoming comedy will be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productionswith Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum, added to the producer of Witherspoon and Laurel Neustadter, named Hello Sunchine.

Witherspoon’s future works

With an Oscar under his arm and a nomination in 2015 because Wild soulReese Witherspoon’s film future points, like almost the entire industry, towards nostalgia. In 2023 it will shoot A very legal blonde 3, 20 years after the premiere of its sequel. In the continuation of the posh lawyer, the interpreter will also work as a producer, a job that she precisely premiered with the second part.

Next year will also screen Your place or mine, a romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher, Steve Zahn and Tig Notaro. The Louisiana actress is currently filming an animated series that she has created herself, Tiny Trailblazers.