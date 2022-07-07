Already with Salvio, the ideal 11 of Pumas for the Opening Tournament 2022

This is how Andrés Lillini envisions his starting lineup with the new Pumas reinforcements.

The arrival of Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio a Cougars It marked a new era in the feline team, since several years ago it was not reinforced with a World Cup talent, and it is that the Argentine played the 2018 Russia World Cup with the albiceleste next to LionelMessi.

Also, for this Opening 2022there were six changes that Andres Lillini he did to his starting lineup compared to what they showed just last semester, during Clausura 2022.

Furthermore, despite the departure of key and valuable players, such as the case of Alan Mozo either Favio Alvarezthe auriazul club managed to increase the value of its squad, since from 29.05 million dollars that was worth the previous tournament, it went to 30.18 million dollars for this campaign.

Last tournament, Lillini struggled to find a fixed eleven, because between injuries and casualties, she could not find regularity, in addition to betting on two tournaments, since she played the playoff of the MX League and the end of the Concacaf Champions League.

In Clausura 2022, the most regular eleven was with Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde, Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Diogo De Oliveira, Favio Álvarez, Jose Rogeiro Y John Dinenno.

This is the ideal eleven of cougars for this Opening Tournament 2022. ESPN

Of that regular line-up, only Ortiz, Freire, López, Meritao and Dinenno remain in the eleven that he sees today Andres Lillini as his strong card and the best he has for this Opening 2022Well, with all the healthy elements, the Argentine glimpses this panorama.

Julio González, Pablo Bennevendo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Adrián Aldrete, Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Gustavo Del Prete, Eduardo Salvio, César Huerta Y John Dinenno.

In addition, the Cougars They also had a decrease in foreign players in their squad, since the departures of jose roger Y Washington Corozo They gave the team a break, because the idea of ​​​​the Argentine strategist is to Mexicanize the club.