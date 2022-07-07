Aida Yespica debuts as a singer with “Bugatti”

Out the video clip of “Bugatti”, the first single by Aida Yespica. The song is distributed on all digital platforms by Ada Music Italy

The video clip of “Bugatti” – a song distributed by Ada Music Italy which is a candidate by right among the hits of the summer 2022 – is directed by Claudio Zagarini with choreography by Giorgia Chiurato. “Bugatti” was produced in ‘Miami Style’ by Max Calo – nominated for a Grammy Award – and written in Spanish by Fridah with a reggaeton melody that winks at pop music.

“My dream continues indeed doubles with the video clip of my first single that I launch directly from Miami where I am in these days” declares Aida Yespica, adding: “I am very happy for this milestone. Thanks again to all the people who supported me: Mariana Vatamanu, my manager Daniele Tiveron, Max Calo, Fridah who is an incredible artist and the director Claudio Zagarini ”.

Characterized by typically Latin sounds but with electronic music influences, the song has involving and delicate sound intensities that bring to the listener’s mind the unique atmosphere of Miami with its palm trees, wide streets and speeding cars. It is the story of two friends of an indefinite gender who want to experience the Miami night without limits driving their car and by dint of meeting eyes and touching each other, they discover that they are actually more than friends but driven by a burning desire each. for the other.

Aida’s summer promises to be even hotter with its official participation on July 14 at the Milan Latin Festival and a summer tour in August in the main Italian squares. After the launch of this single, Aida’s top secret collaboration with a famous Latin artist and a tour in Albania will follow, where the Venezuelan-born showgirl has many admirers.

The management is entrusted to the company X-SPACE srl, a Venetian company directed by Daniele Tiveron & Co.

Aida Yespica

Aída María Yéspica Jaime, known simply as Aída Yéspica, is a Venezuelan model, showgirl and actress. She is active in the entertainment world in Venezuela, Italy, Spain and the United States. You have participated in numerous successful Rai and Mediaset programs. In 2004 she participated as an actress in a film alongside Christian De Sica and Fabio de Luigi.

Max Calo

Max Calo is a Music Composer, Producer and Arranger born in Italy. After moving to Los Angeles in the 90s, he began his rise in the music scene. In 2003 and 2008, Max received prestigious Grammy Music Award nominations for his work on Youssou N’Dour’s album entitled “Rokku Mi Rokka “&” Nothing in Vain “. (https://it.maxcaloproduction.com/about-max)



Fridah

Fridah, author of the song sung by Aida Yespica, is an artist of Milanese origins who moved to Los Angeles at a very young age to follow her international path. During her career she had the honor of being chosen by the greatest Music Producer in the world David Foster, to contribute vocally in a project in collaboration with Ariana Grande and in the vocal post-production of some pieces by Andrea Bocelli for the “Cinema” album.

