Adam Sandler releases a sneak peek of his new movie ‘Hustle’

A first trailer has been released hustlethe new and inspiring film from Netflix starring Adam Sandler.

In recent years, the comedian has challenged himself by making a type of cinema that is very different from the comedy he used to. We first saw him alienated from his comfort zone with Uncut gems and now with hustlea feature film for which we once again see him making an alliance with the renowned platform streaming.

Produced by himself Adam Sandler and basketball player LeBron James, the film follows the story of a talent scout who, on a trip to Europe, discovers a fairly promising basketball player, but with a complicated past. Despite this, the man will accept the mission of taking the young man to the United States and turning him into an NBA star.

The brief preview of hustle shows us how the character played by Sandler will undertake an intense fight to motivate his pupil to overcome all the obstacles that stand in his way. His premise is that consistency is almost always what makes the difference between two equally talented players in the long run.

In addition to Adam Sandler, the film has the participation of Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, María Botto, Kenny Smith, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton and Debbie Lay. Its premiere is scheduled for June 10.

