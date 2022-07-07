Adam Levine on Leaving “The Voice”: Everything the Star Said

Ads

Adam Levine

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches of NBC’s “The Voice,” but the Maroon 5 frontman left the show after the show’s sixteenth season.

Levine’s departure was very public, but there have been several reports as to why he actually left the show.

According to TVLine’s 2019 report, Levine and the rest of the season 16 coaches were supposed to record that season’s semifinals on Sunday, but Levine didn’t want to go. He had no artists left on his team at the time, so he had no chance of winning the show.

The Monday following registration, the four coaches were due to perform in New York. Sources told TV Line that Levine was difficult and did not want to participate in the recording, and he reportedly expressed his frustration openly.

However, as noted by Good Housekeeping, the above rumors have not been confirmed by NBC, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

As of 2022, Levine told Looper that he was tired after his time on “The Voice”.

“I have been working steadily for so many years. Very lucky, very lucky, very blessed and all, ”Levine told the outlet. “Just to be able to stop right now to spend time with my new young family and have the best time ever. Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I am alone at home and do very little “.

He wanted to spend time with his family

According to USA Today, Levine said he needed a break from “The Voice” when he announced its release.

Presenter Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Obviously many viewers will miss watching his foe relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a dear member of the “The Voice” family and of course we wish him nothing but the best. “

Levine spoke to Howard Stern about how he just needed a break from the show in general.

“The moment I left, it was really cool,” he said at the time. “I was more than lucky to go through all of this, but it got to the point where I got married and had two children. She is a great mom and you are lucky if you fall in love twice “.

In 2020, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss him [The Voice]. I really miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family ”. Regarding his children, he said, “I am obsessed with them. I love them in a way I never thought I could adore another person ”.

Levine said at the time that he would be returning to the show in the future, though he’s likely changed since then.

Levine told fans he would not be returning in 2020

In an Instagram Q&A session with his fans in the fall of 2020, Levine was asked to return to “The Voice”.

“Go back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No thank you?” she wrote in response.

It’s likely, then, based on that response, that Levine won’t be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors about executives wanting him to return to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

“The Voice” will return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

