actress who shared set with Leonardo Dicaprio

In the middle of an interview for the program thismorning, actress Miriam Margolyes, who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on the adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, Playing the role of Juliet’s nanny, she stated that in the middle of the recordings she had perceived a “bad smell” from the renowned actor.

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico.” were the words of the actress when asked about DiCaprio, although she tried to rectify her answer by stating that perhaps the smell was the result of the harsh climate they had to overcome.

And she went on to indicate that another of the reasons why the actor could have had this bad smell would have been his age, since he was very young when they shared a set and, according to her, at that time in life, young people would have that particularity.

“The boys… and he was very young at the time. They are not made fragrant”continued the actress Margolyes, about the alleged poor hygiene of the actor, who at the time the film was recorded, 1996, was around 22 years old.

However, this would not be the first time that the actor has been judged to have bad odors, since it has sometimes been stated that DiCaprio only bathes twice a week and does not use deodorants, among the reasons is that he promotes activism towards care of the environment, as emphasized by the media The Millenium.

Bolsonaro responded with sarcasm to Leonardo DiCaprio’s tweet about the Amazon

President Jair Bolsonaro responded with irony this Friday to a call by American actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, a critic of the far-right president, for young people to vote in the October presidential elections in Brazil.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems in the face of climate change. What happens there concerns us all and young voters are key to driving a change towards a healthy planet”, DiCaprio wrote on Twitter where he attached a link on information for electoral registration in Brazil.

“Thanks for your support Leo! It is very important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections. Our people will decide if they want to maintain our sovereignty over the Amazon or want to be ruled by thieves who serve foreign interests.”, President Jair Bolsonaro said in a message in English published on his Twitter account.

Bolsonaro, who aspires to re-election in the October elections, responded in this way to a call by the artist on Thursday for young Brazilians to register for the elections and force, with their vote, a change in environmental protection policies.

This Friday’s is the most recent exchange between the Hollywood star and the Bolsonaro government, to which the protagonist of titanica either The Aviator he has been particularly critical of the handling of fires in the Amazon rainforest since he took power in 2019.

DiCaprio has even joined initiatives by various NGOs and international authorities that ask that any investment in Brazil depend on firm commitments to the preservation of the Amazon, requests rejected by Bolsonaro as interference with Brazilian sovereignty.