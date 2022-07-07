Actress Miriam Margolyes, who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio, spoke of the actor’s poor hygiene

Can you imagine Leonardo DiCaprio smelling bad? Miriam Margolyes gave statements about his bad smell. She knows everything, here. Leonardo DiCaprio | Font: Diffusion



Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most recognized American actors in the world, Thanks to his famous movies, where he is seen wearing an impeccable physical appearance, which has stolen the hearts of more than one fans.





In the years of 1996, Leonardo DiCaprio He worked alongside Miriam Margolyes, when he starred in the movie “Romeo and Juliet”, based on the famous play by Williams Shakespeare. ANDhe role of Juliet’s nanny went to Miriam Margolyes, who relived those days, with a new controversy, when he confessed that Leonardo DiCaprio smelled.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio smell bad?

Miriam Margolyes, the 81-year-old actress, started a scandal, after what she meant by the smell of Leonardo DiCaprio, during the program “This Morning”

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico” expressed Miriam Margolyes.

He also added what could be due to the age of Leonardo DiCaprio “The boys… and he was very young at the time. They are not made fragrant”

However, Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his fight and activism for environmental care and according to the press, He has revealed that for this reason he prefers not to use deodorants and bathes only 2 times a week.

Without a doubt, the statements of Miriam Margolyeshave caused astonishment among the fans of Leonardo Dicapriowho have seen him with a very elegant appearance, which is called into question by the revelations of Miriam Margolyes about your hygiene.