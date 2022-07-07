Actress calls Leonardo DiCaprio “stinky”

Miriam Margolyes announced that Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the actors worst body scent they have.

After spending around 26 years, since the premiere of the tape occurred Romeo and Juliet; same that led a young Leonardo DiCaprio to be one of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood, sA witness to the unique aroma of the actor was brought to light.

However, the actor has returned to give something to talk about his participation in the film and not precisely because of his great performance, but because of a painful anecdote that after more than two decades is still very present in the actress Miriam Margolyes.

Recently, the interpreter who gave life to the lullaby of the character of Juliet, announced on the program “This Morning” that the actor excelled in almost everything, only failed in one: be one of the cleanest in the cast. He even went so far as to accuse him of giving off a very unpleasant smell.

Leonardo DiCaprio “takes care of the environment”

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico”; detailed the actress. “The boys … and he was very young at the time … they are like that,” added the woman, trying to “justify DiCaprio’s body perfume.

This is not the first time that the star of «Titanic» he was singled out for his lack of interest in personal hygiene; he himself has revealed on several occasions that as a contribution to the planet he only bathes twice a week, In addition, he does not use deodorant because he considers it harmful to nature.

Therefore, for his “great love of nature” the actor has been the subject of several criticismsbut it seems that he prefers to ignore any comments that have to do with his personal hygiene.

