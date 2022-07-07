Actor James Caan, one of the greats of Hollywood, dies

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to moviegoers as hotheaded Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and writer Paul Sheldon in “Misery,” has died. He was 82 years old.

His manager, Matt DelPiano, said he died Wednesday. He did not provide a cause.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, but he was funny, loyal, caring and loving,” said DelPiano. “Our relationship was always one of friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

James Caan arrives at a 50th anniversary event for “The Godfather” on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Al Pacino wrote in an emailed statement: “Jimmy was my fictional brother and lifelong friend. It is hard to believe that he will no longer be in the world because he was so alive and bold. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’ll miss him”.

Robert De Niro also wrote that he was “very, very saddened by the news of Jimmy’s passing.”

Many of his aides expressed their condolences Thursday on Twitter.

Adam Sandler, who acted with him in “Bulletproof” (“Jack and Archie”) and “That’s My Boy” (“That’s my son”), wrote: “I loved him very much. I always wanted to be like him. I am so happy to have met him. He never stopped laughing when he was around that man. His movies were the best of the best.”

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, left, and James Caan as Sonny Corleone in a scene from “The Godfather.” (Paramount Pictures via AP) (AP)

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical prankster on production sets, Caan was a handsome, smiling actor with the swagger and muscular build of an athlete. He managed a long career despite drug problems, temper outbursts and minor brushes with the law.

He had been a Francis Ford Coppola favorite since the 1960s, when the director cast him in the title role in “The Rain People.” He was up for a lead role in “The Godfather” as Sonny, number one enforcer and eldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone (played by Marlon Brando, who won a best actor Oscar for the role).

Sonny Corleone, a violent and reckless man who committed many murders, met his own end in one of the most jarring cinematic scenes in history. On his way to see her sister, beaten by her husband, Sonny stops at a toll booth and discovers that she is eerily deserted. Before he can escape, he is shot down by a seemingly endless volley of machine gun fire. For decades, the actor once said, strangers would approach him on the street and jokingly warn him to stay away from highway toll booths.

From left to right, James Caan as Sonny Corleone, Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and John Cazale as Fredo Corleone in a scene from the 1972 film “The Godfather.” (Paramount Pictures via AP) (AP)

Befriending Brando, Robert Duvall and other cast members, Caan made sure to keep everyone laughing during an otherwise tense production, sometimes dropping his pants and flashing his butt to a colleague or crew member. Despite Coppola’s fears of flopping, the 1972 release was a huge critical and commercial success, earning Caan, Duvall and Al Pacino Oscar nominations for best supporting actor.

Caan was already a television star after breaking through in the 1971 made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer. the previous year at age 26. It was one of the most popular and successful TV movies, and Caan and co-star Billy Dee Williams, who played Piccolo’s teammate and best friend Gale Sayers, were both nominated for best actor Emmys.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight,” which he also directed; “Funny Lady”, opposite Barbra Streisand; “The Killer Elite” (“Aristocrats of crime”) and “Chapter Two” (“Chapter two”) by Neil Simon, among others. He also had a brief appearance in “The Godfather: Part II” (“The Godfather II”), in a flashback scene.

But in the early 1980s he began to resent making movies, although Michael Mann’s 1981 neo-noir film “Thief,” in which he played a professional safecracker looking of an output, is one of his most admired.

“I didn’t find it funny anymore,” Caan told an interviewer in 1981. “I’ve made movies that I would have preferred to do time for. I just pulled out of a Paramount movie. I said there isn’t enough money to make me go to work every day with a director I don’t like.”

Scott Caan, right, writer, producer and actor of “Mercy,” poses with his father, actor and cast member James Caan, at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on May 3, 2010. (AP Photo /Chris Pizzello, file) (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Caan had begun his fight against drugs and was dejected after the death of his sister Barbara, who died of leukemia in 1981 and until then had been a great guide in his career. For much of the ’80s he didn’t make movies, telling people he’d rather coach his son Scott’s baseball team.

Short on money, Caan accepted the lead role in Coppola’s “Gardens of Stone.” The 1987 film, about life in Arlington National Cemetery, was too grim for most audiences, but it renewed his career.

The actor rose to stardom opposite Kathy Bates in 1990’s “Misery.” In the film, based on a Stephen King novel, Caan is a writer held captive by an obsessed fan who breaks his ankles to prevent him from escaping. Bates won an Oscar for her role.

Once again in demand, Caan starred in “For the Boys” with Bette Midler in 1991 as part of a song and dance team that entertained American soldiers during World War II and the Korean and Korean Wars. Vietnam. The following year, he played a tongue-in-cheek version of Sonny Corleone in the comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas,” in which he tricks Nicolas Cage’s character into betting his girlfriend (Sarah Jessica Parker) on a game of poker, and thus push her away and try to persuade her to marry him.

His subsequent films included Flesh and Bone, Bottle Rocket and Mickey Blue Eyes. A new generation got to know him through the role of Walter, Will Ferrell’s undaunted workaholic father of Buddy in “Elf.”

Paramount Pictures Vice President Robert Evans, left, his wife, actress Ali MacGraw, and actor James Caan, who plays Sonny in “The Godfather,” attend the film’s premiere in New York on March 14, 1972. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

Caan didn’t land a leading role in a television series until 2003, but his first, in “Las Vegas,” was an immediate success. When the series debuted, he was a casino watchdog chief dealing with cheaters and competitors at the fictional Montecito Resort and Casino.

His character rose to become the boss of Montecito, but he remained the tough guy who had learned judo in a covert division of the US government. Caan left the series during the fourth season and it was later cancelled.

Born on March 26, 1939, in New York, Caan was the son of a kosher meat wholesaler. He was a star athlete and class president of his at Rhodes High School and, after attending Michigan State University and Hofstra, he studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse drama school with Sanford Meisner.

After a brief theatrical career, he moved to Hollywood. He made his film debut with a brief uncredited role in 1963 in Billy Wilder’s “Irma La Douce” (“Sweet Irma”), and then landed a role as a young thug who terrorizes Olivia de Havilland in “Lady in a Cage.” ” (“Ten Hours of Terror”). He also appeared alongside John Wayne and Robert Mitchum in the 1966 western “El Dorado” and with Harrison Ford in the 1968 western “Journey to Shiloh.”

Caan was married and divorced four times. He had a daughter, Tara, and four sons, Scott, Alexander, James, and Jacob.