accumulated 100,000 downloads and tons of malware

Share

The malware known as Joker is once again affecting new apps, which have already been removed from the Play Store. If you have them installed, delete them to avoid problems.

The Google Play Store is back in the news for the removal of four dangerous applications For the users. In this case, they already accumulated some 100,000 downloads, but they also a malware called Joker that has already affected dozens of apps available in the Google store. Without going any further, a few days ago we warned you about 17 other apps with this malware that can steal your data and your money.

If before we received this type of alert every several months, the risk is now much more frequent. Despite the company’s security policies, more and more apps are being infected by this dangerous virus that can take over all the data of your mobile phone. If you want to avoid danger, the first thing you should do is uninstall these apps. We tell you what they are.

Joker affects 4 new apps: uninstall them now to avoid danger

Pradeo, a European firm specialized in cybersecurity, has detected 4 new apps in the Play Store infected with the Joker malware. It is a Trojan more than known to Google that is responsible for subscribe to unwanted premium services, send SMS and make calls to toll numbers without the user realizing it. His footprint is so small that this Joker is very difficult to detect.

As we say, Pradeo has detected its presence in 4 apps called Smart SMS Messages, Blood Pressure Monitor, Voice Languages ​​Translator and Quick Text Messages. After the discovery, Google has proceeded to immediately withdraw them from its application store, so can no longer be downloaded. Before said withdrawal, the 4 applications accumulated more than 100,000 downloads.

Smart SMS Messages, Blood Pressure Monitor, Voice Languages ​​Translator and Quick Text Messages are the apps affected by the Joker Trojan.

Of course, if you were one of those who had installed any of these applications on your mobile, the first thing you should do is uninstall them completely from the device. This Trojan called Joker is not only responsible for carrying out malicious activities that can steal money from you, but also for infect other installed applications with even more dangerous viruses.

The malware is dedicated to read your SMS messages and also save your passwords, that way you can proceed to subscribe to paid services and make calls to premium numbers without you noticing. In fact, you will most likely only find out that you are one of their victims. when you receive the notification from your bank that you have made a purchase.

Android security guide: make your mobile as secure as possible

According to Pradeo experts, there are a number of aspects that you can pay attention to in order to avoid downloading these malicious apps. First, they usually belong to developer accounts that only have one app available. This is because, when Google removes an app from them, they dedicate themselves to creating another account with which to continue attacking users.

On the other hand, you can also detect them because they have a brief privacy policy, usually hosted on a Google Doc or Google Site page. Finally, you can recognize them because are never associated with a company name or website. As always, the best thing you can do is trust apps with developers whose work is widely endorsed in the Play Store.

Related topics: google play

Share

We are on Google News! To follow