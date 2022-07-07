A report reveals some details about Tom Holland’s future in the MCU

When i Marvel Studios And Sony Pictures they released Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was a film shrouded in mystery. There were plenty of cameos rumored about, with the most anticipated turning out to be true and not just rumors. Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire they both returned as Peter Parker / Spider-Man to help Tom Holland. At the end of the film, ours Peter Parker it was erased from everyone’s memory, leading it into an interesting future for Spiderman of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was rumored to be in talks to return for a new trilogy of films by Spider-Man, but it doesn’t look like he has signed anything yet. In a new report by Jeff Sneideran update is provided on the future plans of the Sony for the character.

“There Sony it may not have the biggest chunk in terms of the franchise, but it has wisely made a deal with the Marvel Studios to enter its main character Spider-Man in the MCU, which helped make the studio’s Spidey solo movies unmissable. And while plans are underway for another Spidey trilogy featuring Tom Hollandeven if I don’t think he has signed an agreement yet, those plans remain top secret for now ”.

Recently, the executive of the Sony Tom Rothman spoke to Deadline and revealed that he wants Holland to come back for a fourth movie, as well as Zendaya and the director Jon Watts.

“The whole group, at least we hope,” Rothman replied when asked if Holland, Zendaya and Watts would be returning. “Then there are films that I would call added to the universe of Spider-Man. This is Kravenwhich we are shooting now, and Madame Webwhich we will begin in the spring with the direction of SJ Clarkson. And then there are a lot of Marvel characters who are self-contained. When I detected the Sony, I was told: “Oh, Sony has no IP”. It is not true. We actually had a great IP. We just had to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, for instance. Just before I arrived, they took a turn down a road that didn’t work well. But thanks to Jason Reitman and to her relationship with Ivan, may she rest in peace, we have been able to resurrect her to enormous success, both in theater and in home entertainment ”.

