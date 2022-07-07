A preview! NASA has just revealed a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope – Teach Me About Science

As CR7 fans would say “SIUUUUUUUUUUUU”, we have a sneak peek! NASA has just revealed a new image from the world’s most powerful telescope. Although this is still a test image, it is a flawless view from the James Webb Space Telescope. An unexpected and profound vision of the universe that shows stars and galaxies in full quality.

In less than 6 days the world will witness the first full-color images from NASA and partners’ James Webb Space Telescope. We are all anxiously awaiting what the new telescope will reveal. To alleviate some of the curiosity, Webb’s Fine Orientation Sensor (FGS), developed by the Canadian Space Agency, has recently captured a view of stars and galaxies that provides a tantalizing glimpse of what the telescope’s science instruments will reveal in the future. the coming weeks, months and years.

The FGS allows Webb to aim accurately so you can get high quality images. According to NASA, these types of images are not usually preserved due to the difficulty of transferring data between L2 (Webb’s orbit at 1.5 million km) and Earth; Webb is limited to sending data from up to two science instruments at a time. Lucky for us, during a week-long stability test in May, it occurred to the team that they could keep the images being captured because there was available data transfer bandwidth.

Unlike the images that will be released on July 12, this image was not created with a scientific result in mind. Despite this, you can now witness one of the deepest images of the universe ever taken, a record that will be completely broken next week.

“The result – using 72 exposures over 32 hours – is among the deepest images of the universe ever taken, according to Webb scientists. When the FGS aperture is open, it doesn’t use color filters like other science instruments, which means it’s impossible to study the age of the galaxies in this image with the rigor needed for scientific analysis. But even when capturing unplanned images during a test, FGS is capable of producing stunning views of the cosmos,” NASA officials write in a statement.

During the capture of this image the goal was to lock onto a star and test Webb’s ability to control its “roll” – literally, Webb’s ability to roll to one side like an airplane in flight. Like all other tests, it was carried out successfully, as well as producing an image that sparks the imagination of scientists who will analyze the Webb science data, says Jane Rigby, Webb operations scientist at the Space Flight Center. NASA Goddard in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“The faintest spots in this image are exactly the types of faint galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations,” Rigby said.

For now, we remain at the forefront with the newest and largest telescope ever built. Visit our James Webb Space Telescope section for all the updates.