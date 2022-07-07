A Prequel Comic to the Black Adam Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson Makes a DC Villain Canon in the DCEU

The villain is a DC classic and joins the DCEU canon thanks to a tie-in comic to the Black Adam movie.

The cinematic universe DCbetter known as DCEUis about to expand a little more thanks to the premiere of the film by Black Adam at the end of the year, which has the participation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. DC Comics has just released a comic as a prequel to the film, which builds a background before its premiere and has hawkman as protagonist. For this reason, everything that the comic panels show means that it is officially canonical in the DCEUand it has been possible to see a classic villain of DC that joins this cinematographic universe.

The new Black Adam prequel comic

Black Adam – The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 of Cavan Scott, Norm Rapund, Scot Eaton, Andrew Dalhouse Y Rob Leigh offers us a story with hawkman as the protagonist, in which Carter Hall becomes involved in a museum robbery following a gas attack by a man named james craddock to steal a relic made of etherium. The man dies in a chase but is resurrected by an entity seeking to kill hawkman and when he comes back to life he calls himself the Phantom Knight.

The Phantom Knight it is a supervillain DC which debuted more than 70 years in the vignettes and now joins the canon of DCEU. hawkman he is trapped in an exhibition by the villain and there he also finds the Doctor Fate. Carter Hall finds a way to break free and stabs the Phantom Knight with the relic of etheriumwhich fades as he warns that a new one is coming soon. threat much more relevant.

The comic provides a background to the future story of the film of Black Adam and expands some horizons of the DCEU As for the history of the Justice Society of America, the group of superheroes that will be introduced in the film. It is unknown if the Phantom Knight will return in the cinema one day although we could assume that the great threat he warns about at the end will be the main premise of Black Adam. The film will be released on October 21, 2022 and the comic Black Adam – The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 It is now available.