7 Incredible Reasons We Fell In Love With Thor

After Avengers: Endgame- 95%, Marvel made it clear that it was time to say goodbye to some of the team’s most beloved characters like Iron Man, Captain America or Black Widow. However, the universe can still feel safe and secure, as Thor is currently in no hurry to shed the cape or retire at 1,500 years old.

The presence of this character on the big screen has spanned more than a decade. It was in 2011 when Marvel Studios presented the first film in the franchise and since then the character of Thor has been played by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Throughout all this time, three solo films of the Asgardian hero have been released: Thor – 77%, Thor: A Dark World – 66% and Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, through which we have witnessed his evolution, since, out of arrogance, he unleashes an ancient war that forces his father, Odin, to strip him of his divine power and exile him on Earth as a mere mortal, until that he is able to prove himself worthy to wield Mjolnir and take his place in Asgard again.

This summer a new epic battle of the character arrives in theaters in the installment of the saga with Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%. Will this be the last time we see the god of thunder in action?

In Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, actress Natalie Portman also returns to the franchise, whom we will see this time transform from Jane Foster to Mighty Thor. In this film we will be able to learn more about the identity and abilities of this superheroine, who now possesses Thor’s hammer and becomes the Goddess of Thunder while she fights cancer. We do not forget that Foster is also the romantic interest of Thor, but the most interesting thing is the team that together they could form. We will have the opportunity to witness the outcome of this story between both characters starting next July 7, when this final adventure opens in theaters.

The fate of this avenger will continue to be present in the stories to come, if there is a fifth feature film of the character. During all his films we have witnessed the path, his battles and the hero’s journey that he has had to go through to become the superhero that he is. That is why below we list 7 reasons why we love this character that is full of nuances, funny moments and experiences of personal growth.

1. The clever development of Thor’s dramatic arc

We’ve seen Thor fight against the most powerful enemies in the universe, but he’s also had to face himself as part of his development, growth and learning. When we were first introduced to the character, we met an arrogant and pushy man who was only interested in his own power. The close relationships that he has had with other characters such as Jane Foster, Loki and the Avengers have been fundamental to the transformation of this Avenger. Thor has had the opportunity to discover through trial and error that the power of his force goes beyond his muscles and has finally learned to use his abilities with the wisdom of a true God.

2. Thor showed that the state of his physical and mental health does not make him worth less

Avengers: Endgame- 95% showed us one of Thor’s most vulnerable moments, who was living in a state of depression after the trauma caused by his failed attack on Thanos in Wakanda. Despite the fact that the character had lost his figure, he managed to overcome that and his mental health to join the final battle in which he faced Thanos and his army again. The interesting thing is that the character did not have to previously undergo physical entertainment for that moment, in any case he taught a lesson about the value and importance that we all have in this world, regardless of physical appearance or the mental battles we are going through. .

3. Thor reminded us of the value of teamwork

The God of Thunder has learned to recognize his most human side, which leads to being aware that mistakes can be made and that one person cannot always bear all the responsibility of saving the world. One of the most emotional moments of the character is when he appoints Valkyrie as the ruler of the New Asgard and thus he decides to join the Guardians of the Galaxy and focus on other plans for his future (plans that we will discover in the new Thor: Love and Thunder). – 76%). It is also worth noting another great moment in which Thor accepts that the union is strength. During Avengers: Endgame- 95%, fighting Thanos once more, Thor recognizes that his companion and friend, Captain America, also possesses the strength and is worthy of lifting Mjölnir to save his life.

4. The mythology surrounding the god of thunder

Since his entry into the franchise in 2011, Thor took the MCU off Earth for the first time and into the cosmic side of Norse mythology, changing things forever by introducing the realm of Asgard, the gods of Olympus, the rainbow bridge , the Nine Kingdoms, and other mind-blowing concepts that comic book fans have loved for years. By expanding his horizons into the realms of space, alternate dimensions and cosmic conflicts, the god of thunder became a key player in the progression of the cinematic universe and also one of the favorite characters for both audiences who already knew his origins, like those who had their first approach to the cosmogony with the movies. Another thing that was attractive about the character was his celestial powers that no other original avenger had, being able to manipulate electricity, fly and even summon the weapon known as Mjolnir, an enchanted war hammer that could only be lifted by someone worthy.

5. Thor’s relationship with Loki

It is often said that from hate to love there is only one step and the rivalry between the descendants of Odin, although sometimes very turbulent, is incredibly enriching in its own way. It’s clear that both characters care deeply about each other no matter how hard they try to hide it. There are 2 reasons why fans love seeing them on screen: the first is that the complex relationship between them makes the characters feel very human, and the second is the vibrant chemistry between Hemsworth and Hiddleston. Giving us moving moments like Loki’s death at the hands of Thanos or his almost embrace in Thor: Ragnarok- 92%, there is no doubt that the two share a deep bond that makes them the best sibling duo in the MCU.

6. His sense of humor

Although the tone set by director Taika Waititi in Thor: Ragnarok – 92% meant a comic turning point for the Asgardian movies, the great sense of humor was always one of the characteristics that defined the character in his adaptation to the big screen. Chris Hemsworth’s natural charisma helped a lot so that the thunder god’s inherent satire didn’t feel out of place, drawing laughter from audiences with jokes that landed more on execution than writing. Hemsworth has played the character in seven films so far, and in each of them he has had at least one funny moment that, to a greater or lesser extent, has been etched in the collective memory of fans of the franchise. Over time, Thor’s appearance in any MCU project became a guarantee of one thing: sure laughs.

7. Thor’s loyalty to the allies he has made along the way

Although not always an easy god to get along with, Thor has shown to always be loyal to the companions with whom he has defended the Earth from multiple threats. Whether he’s helping the Hulk on Saakar, taking on Thanos with the Avengers, joining forces with Valkyrie, or navigating space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Asgardian is always there when he’s needed. It is now, in Thor: Love and Thunder, that he will join forces with whoever he was his love interest since he met her on Earth: Jane Foster, now under the mantle of Mighty Thor. Both must embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

