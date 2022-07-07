5 PHOTOS of Natalie Portman that show her RADICAL physical change to become Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented women in the film industry, since she usually gives herself 100% in all her roles, so being Jane Foster in Thor Love and Thunder would not be the exception, this is a count of 5 photos that demonstrate the radical physical change of the popular American actress to become the character mighty thor within the Marvel saga.

with these 5 Photos you will notice the radical physical change of Natalie Portman to achieve the amazing look of mighty thor for the new film of the last active original avenger that will mean the end of the saga of the god of thunder so that the power falls on the beautiful actress.

Related news

the professional

In 1994 Natalie Portman He surprised the world with his participation in The Professional, a film that included the participation of Jean Reno and Gary Oldman, but who were surprised by the little girl who stole the plot with her spectacular performance.

Since then, Natalie Portman’s acting history began and with it she undertook a radical change of life that would soon pass into his physical.

the black swan

The Black Swan meant her consolidation as an actress, reaching an Oscar nomination for best actress, although she was not crowned, she made it clear that the name of Natalie Portman It would be respectful.

For this film the actress also gave a radical change of physical Well, the character demanded that she look extremely thin, so she dedicated herself to losing several kilos to keep her professionalism intact.

Doctor Jane Foster

When she entered Marvel she did not imagine everything she could achieve in the industry, the first role she got was that of Doctor Jane Foster for Thor 1, the protagonist’s love interest, so being a recognized scientist did not require a great effort physical to measure up.

At least that was at the beginning because the character had a radical change in his life that forced him to rethink everything that was known about Doctor Jane Foster in the Marvel cinematic world.

the road to ragnarok

Since it was announced that Natalie Portman would become mighty thor The world set its eyes on the actress, so she stayed away from various projects as she thoroughly prepared to play the female version of Marvel’s god of thunder.

Few knew about radical physical change that the actress was preparing for the film Thor Love and Thunder which will surely be one of the most visas of 2022.

The Mighty Thor

The physical change that it got Natalie Portman to interpret to mighty thor it was radicalchanged from his way of eating, to his way of training to become a female version of Marvel’s god of thunder.

Natalie Portman He assured that he had to spend several hours in the gym and many diets to achieve the muscles that a super heroine like mighty thor.

So the muscles we see in the Photos and in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder are completely real and property of the great Natalie Portman.