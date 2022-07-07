3 Franchisee Groups Prepare to Bring Wahlburgers to Mexico

The hamburger brand of brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg will arrive in Mexico.

3 groups of franchisees have already raised their hands to develop restaurants in the country.

Mark Wahlberg is not limited to acting and this is just another business in his portfolio.

The restaurant and bar chain Wahlburgers, founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg, will arrive in Mexico through franchisees. For starters, this burger brand already has three groups raising their hands for it.

Unlike fast food restaurants that offer hamburgers, Wahlburgers is aimed at adults and its style is casual dining. “At least, each franchisee has the capacity to operate 10 restaurants,” said Alejandro Gómez, business developer for Wahlburgers in Mexico and Latin America.

In fact, this hamburger brand already has 92 restaurants in the United States, Europe and Australia. It specializes in gourmet burgers. “We are in the casual dining segment because we have a bar, beers, alcoholic beverages; but there are many formats that we can develop,” Gómez said in an interview with Business Insider Mexico.

Wahlburgers’ goal is to launch the brand in Mexico through franchisees that develop 50 units in the northwest, northeast, Bajío, Mexico City and the south of the country. According to what Gómez told this medium, the talks with three groups of franchisees have already advanced in Mexico City, Tijuana and Mérida.

Wahlburgers will arrive in Mexico after its appearance on A&E

But he also has a career as an entrepreneur, according to GQ. In addition to the hamburger chain, Walhberg has another gym chain, a clothing brand and a car dealership. He even has his own brand of rehydration drinks and also a company selling food supplements.

In 2014, the pay television channel A&E made possible an activation of Wahlburgers in Mexico after being part of a reality show on that channel.

About the next arrival in Mexico, JJ Smith, director of operations for Wahlburgers, said in writing that “there is a lot of interest in the brand in different countries. Our team is very motivated to explore all of these opportunities and bring the Wahlburgers experience to other parts of the world.”

In Mexico, the brand of the actor and his family will face others that have been in the market for several years, such as Chili’s, operated by Alsea; Sonora Grill and Applebee’s, among others.

