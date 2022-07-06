Xiaomi has just launched this new ideal monitor for teleworking, and it does not cost even 80 euros to change

Share

The new Redmi Monitor 21.45″ is specifically designed to work with office applications, it has all the essentials and its price is simply a real knockdown.

A new monitor joins the Xiaomi catalog, this one is also important since it is in the position of a telecommuting-oriented bestselleralthough in reality we have to indicate that this product will not be a Xiaomi but rather will fall under the Redmi brand precisely because of its affordable conception.

In fact, it is that the manufacturer of Haidian has not eaten too much the head not even to put a name to him, because this Redmi Monitor 21.45″ does not even brag about its trade name, content only to confirm the diagonal of its screen that it will be 21.45 inches made with LCD technology.

The Redmi Monitor 21.45″ wants close Xiaomi PC monitor family entering from the most basic step, offering everything we need to work comfortably and without having to spend a good deal, because its price remains below 75 euros.

Otherwise, its design is functional and minimalistwith a plastic casing and minimized frames, and is also compatible with both the base included from the factory and with any standard-sized VESA support. It measures 495.8 x 165 x 381.8 millimeters and weighs 2.5 kilogramsso it’s very easy to integrate it into any desktop.

In terms of technology, we have already mentioned that its panel is of the VA LCD type, with 21.45 inches diagonal and FHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), raising the refresh rate to 75 hertz and presenting up to 300 nits peak brightness in addition to a contrast of 3,000: 1.

Dispose of TÜV Low Blue Light certification to make sure we protect our vision in long telecommuting sessions, with a 72% of NTSC color gamut and 8-bit color.

Redmi Monitor 21.45″, photo gallery

Speaking of connectivity, we will see a VGA port and another HDMI 1.4 input, so we can connect almost any PC, both modern and older, with obsolete connectors. And the monitor is powered by a standard jack consuming a maximum of 24 watts.

When can we buy it? Well here the bad news begins, because the device has been put up for sale in the Chinese market at a price of 499 yuan, something like about 72 euros at the current exchange rate, without news for now of an international availability that many of us would surely appreciate given its great relationship between price and performance.

