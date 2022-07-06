World kissing day: the most famous kisses

In 2006, while in Italy they were preparing to celebrate the World Cup final (9 July), in the United Kingdom the first International Kissing Daya way to celebrate one of the most fun activities and the role it occupies in culture and society around the world.

The history of the kiss in brief

L’origin of the kiss it is still very uncertain: no one knows how it was born or which was the first of our ancestors, for sure it must have had an evolutionary history that allowed its conservation. The most accredited theory is still the one formulated in the sixties by the famous English zoologist, ethologist and author of human sociobiology. Desmond Morris.

Observing the primates in prehistoric times he noticed the practice of mothers to chop food in the mouth, and then feed the young with a sort of kiss, just as birds still do today. Lip pressure on the lips was also a way to calm down hungry puppies during times of food scarcity. It would later become a way of expressing love and affection in a more general sense. Hence the idea that men, with a genetic heritage similar to that of apes, under the same conditions could have simulated the custom.

The various kiss shapes present in our company, since kiss the hand at the most erotic French kisswould be the product of a further cultural evolution.

Again according to the academics i you kiss they would have spread all over the world after the conquest of part of Punjab, in northern India, of Alexander the Great in 326 BC. The Romans would then have helped to spread the habit throughout much of Europe and North Africa. In Roman society, when, where and how you kissed someone was an important indicator of social status, they had identified three kiss shapes: the osculum (friendly kiss on the cheek), the basium (affectionate kiss on the lips) and the savium (the most passionate of kissesa kind of forerunner of French kiss).

About French kiss, the term was coined by the American and British military in France during World War I, when they noticed that Gallic women were more open to the custom. So, even if the French weren’t really the first to devote themselves to practice of the French kissit seems to have been attributed the credit thanks to passion and to the amorous enthusiasm of French lovers a century ago. And to think that the French didn’t have a specific word for the kiss until recently. The verb galocher (in Italian French Kiss), was introduced by the popular (but unofficial) French dictionary, Le Petit Robertonly in 2014.

What Happens When We Kiss: The Benefits of Kissing

A kiss it requires the coordination of a total of 146 muscles (34 facial and 112 postural) and, if passionate, can burn 8 to 16 calories per minute. It is a panacea from every point of view: it allows you to do facial gymnastics, making the skin more toned, the complexion less dull and counteracting the formation of wrinkles. There lip stimulation (equipped with many nerve endings), triggers a series of impulses which, once they reach the brain, release neurotransmitters and hormones capable of positively influencing our way of thinking and feeling.

In short: oxytocin (a hormone) affects the sense of falling in love and strengthens the bond with the partner. Endorphins come with a powerful analgesic and exciting activitytherefore responsible for the sensation of happiness and well-being. Dopamine (neurotransmitter) stimulates the pleasure center in the brain and prompts you to repeat the action (similar to an addiction). Serotonin and adrenaline contribute to the feeling of serenity and contentment. Additionally, adrenaline increases heart rate by serving the brain an extra dose of oxygen. Cortisol (the stress hormone) also plays a part in this euphoric cocktail, decreasing during a kisshas an immediate relaxing effect.

That’s not all, the taste buds, smell and touch make the kiss a real chemistry detector between two people. Furthermore, those who kiss regularly are less likely to get sick: in a few seconds, between 10 million and 1 billion germs are exchanged, most of them “good”. This naturally increases the immune system.

In short, kissing is good, counteracts stress, works as a natural antidepressant and wards off seasonal colds.

The 10 most iconic kisses in history

VJ Day in Times Square

The kiss in Times Square between a sailor and a nurse is perhaps the most iconic image of the end of the war. Taken by the photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt on August 14, 1945 during the celebrations of the victory over Japan (this day is known in English-speaking countries as Victory over Japan Day or with the acronym VJ Day), it was published by LIFE magazine, becoming the symbolic image of Americans for the end of the Second World War. And to think that Greta Zimmer Friedman and George Mendonsa (the two protagonists) didn’t even know each other: they met during the street party.

Le Baiser De The Hotel De Ville

And the most famous kiss in the history of photography. We are in Paris, it is March 9, 1950. Robert Doisneau she is also doing a photo shoot for LIFE magazine and, while wandering the streets in search of inspiration, she accidentally sees the tender gesture in a bar. So she asks the young couple to replicate and pose for him. The story between Françoise Bornet and Jacques Carteaud it only lasted a few months, but that shot has become the symbol of young, pure and spontaneous love.

Spider-Man

The kiss upside down in the rain between Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) is now a cult.

Gone With the Wind

“You desperately need kisses,” says Clark Gable, as Rhett Butler, a la Scarlett O’Hara by Vivien Leigh in one of the most epic films in film history.

The Kiss by Francesco Hayez

And the most famous painting in the world dedicated to a kiss and contains passion and romance. Made in 1859 by the Italian painter Francesco Hayez, in reality it was not supposed to tell the feeling between two lovers, but the Plombières accords between Italy and France.

Lady and the Tramp

Replicated an infinite number of times in as many films, the kiss to spaghetti between Lady and the Vagabondo is history.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

To celebrate the victory like Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams gave the fans a kiss that looked like it came out of the movie they were awarded for, namely The pages of our life.

Ghost

At each broadcast, registrations for ceramic courses skyrocket. The kiss between Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore (Sam and Molly) working the clay to make a vase is a cult.

Titanic

And to think that Leonardo Dicaprio she nearly turned down the role and the director, James Cameron, initially wanted a styled actress Audrey Hepburn. It’s still one of the most famous and romantic kisses in the history of cinema.

Britney Spears and Madonna

The kiss of Britney Spears and Madonna during the 2003 Video Music Awards on the notes of Like A Virgin entered by right in the history of world television.

The 3 most memorable kisses of Radio DEEJAY

Linus and Nicola

November 2019 – In the episode of Deejay’s day called Italy, we talk about the 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Linus and Nicola reproduce the famous kiss between Brezhnev and Honecker of 1979 – at the time respectively president of the Soviet Union and East Germany – painted by the Soviet artist Dmitri Vrubel on the East Side Gallery (the part of the wall remained intact after the fall).

Alessandro Cattelan and Federico Russo

March 2018 – Al Party Like a Deejay at the Unipol Arena in Bologna the team will compete with the “noble art of karaoke” Cattelan and the team Russian. Between Robbie Williams, Aerosmith, Justin Timberlake And Lady Gagathe match ends with a duet on the notes of Back for Good of the Take That it’s a passionate kiss between Ale and Faith.

Vic and La Vale

July 2017 – Vic and the Vale they tease each other with burning arguments, including a study that has shown how, in giving a kiss, you can be right-handed or left-handed regardless of which part of the body is predominant in the rest of the activities. A practical demonstration of them is mandatory, it is for the good of science.