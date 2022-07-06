Will drinking like a celebrity make us like them?

In recent weeks we have returned to talk insistently of the opportunity and the probability of success of brands founded by celebritieswhether it’s the minimalist skincare by Hailey Bieber or the luxury version signed Kim Kardashian. And if the two preferred to “play it safe”, launching lines and items that have long been associated with celebrity status, there are those who have done differently, choosing not only to sell a product, but a whole lifestyle. Through a simple drink.

In 2021 it had been Kendall Jenner to stand out from the competition, preferring to the (mis) adventures in the world of fashion and beauty of the sisters a brand of tequila, 818. Having overcome the numerous criticisms on the true authenticity of a Mexican tequila and the inevitable accusations of cultural appropriation, one fact remains: the ideal – of life and aesthetics – that Jenner manages to convey through a simple drink. From the number that gives the name to the tequila, the cap of Calabasasthe exclusive area of ​​Los Angeles where the supermodel resides, to the events to launch the drink, to the Instagram posts with which Jenner sponsors her brand, Kendall is aimed at a specific type of girl: the one who wants to be like her. A prototype of a woman who on TikTok reveals where to find the dupes of the clothes worn by the model, who checks and rechecks Jenner’s street style photos before dressing for inspiration, who for a clubbing evening gets one slick bunthat loves to party but that does not hide a side tomboy. And if the concrete elements to be or become a Kardashian-Jenner are lacking – the money, the botox, the fame, the bags of The Row – drinking what Kendall drinks on a Saturday night can give the illusion of at least a little resemblance to her. ‘.

At the opposite extreme we find instead Kin Euphoricsthe beverage brand co-founded by Bella Hadid. The website states that the brand’s goal is “to transform one of the oldest rituals in the world, drinking, into a reflective act with which to take care of yourself”. When self-care reaches unthinkable levels. If to complete your purchase (8 cans for 30 dollars) you need more info, the site is not a park of revelations: the zodiac sign and the inclinations of the two founders, together with definitions and terms such as energy, Ayurvedic, crystals. A universe New Age that fromhoroscope it has expanded on social media and not just as a spiritual beacon with which to lead one’s life. A healthy and balanced lifestyle must necessarily be in harmony with the planet, therefore it is mandatory to dress in vintage clothes (even horrible), to walk with a book in hand to give a wise and curious image of oneself, and to publish daily on IG Stories on energy and the position of the planets.

In between, for convenience and realistic practice, there is Emma Chamberlainwhose coffee brand is one of the brands founded by the most successful influencers in recent years, thanks to its authenticity and organic and effective promotion, above all when Emma was still posting videos on YouTube. The kind of girl you are for Chamberlain Coffee exerts an irresistible appeal dresses in vintage Levi’s, wears Dr Martens, uses only canvas tote bags, prefers cats to dogs and would never give up on her corded headphones. For this army of consuming fans, coffee is truly a daily ritual with which to take care of yourself, and to be posted on social networks.

Jenner, Hadid, Chamberlain, three very different figures with as many reference audiences (although the first two partially overlap), and three different conceptions of what a brand should be (and do). At a time when social media give the illusion of being connected with anyone, it has become crucial for celebrities to show themselves relatable, let their normality shine through, while at the same time providing the tools, products and secrets with which to be like them (and on which they have large profit margins). A foolproof plan to become an influencer in the true sense of the word.