Why is Fortnite not working on PC? The game is giving serious errors to some users for this reason

There are certain times when Fortnite It is completely free of bugs and errors that prevent us from accessing it, but it is normal that, on certain occasions, the state of the battle royale declines so much that it presents serious errors to some users. That is exactly what is happening right now after the recent 21.20 update release of Fortnite and then I will proceed to explain what exactly is happening:

A few minutes ago, the official account of the game has released a warning message through from twitter

The company ensures that there are several players who are not being able to access the game on PC ❌

❌ The bug manifests itself through a blank error message that appears when launching Fortnite on PC

This error is only affecting to those players who have Windows 7 installed on the computer ❗

We’ve seen an issue where some Windows 7 players see a blank error message when launching the game and we’re working on a fix. pic.twitter.com/4oI9Vq0pjN — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) July 6, 2022

We are not facing an error that is funny or that leaves us with crazy videos about the bugs that are capable of appearing in the battle royale, but rather a rather serious inconvenience, since it directly limits the number of people who can access it.

Of course, the logical thing is to think that this error of Fortnite It is temporary and therefore It will be a matter of time before Epic Games ends up finding a solution to the problem. Therefore, I can only remind you that I will be extremely attentive to the next steps that the game takes in order to tell you how things are progressing.