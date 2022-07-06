Why have a dedicated Minecraft server?

Share

A dedicated server gives a lot of play and more if we take into account that you can give it multiple uses.

Minecraft is the best-selling game in history, so we’re not talking about just any video game. Also, Mojang’s title has a community of gamers numbering in the millions and that is very active. Although it is a game that you can play alone, to get the most out of it, your thing is to play online, and this is where it is worth having a dedicated server. Although it is not essential, having one of these servers opens the door to a whole world of possibilities.

If you usually play with your friends and there are many of you, you can find cheap dedicated servers. Now, not just any server will do. It is very important to take a look at the hardware and also the public bandwidth. This is something to keep in mind, especially if you want to set up a server that is capable of supporting many simultaneous players. Luckily, depending on the provider, it is possible to set up a server on your own. Sometimes it is possible to choose the number of processor cores, the amount of RAM, the type of storage and also the location of the data center.

Why have a dedicated server to play Minecraft

A dedicated server gives much more freedom and is very versatile. For starters, you can install all kinds of tools so that players can talk to each other by voice, for example, TeamSpeak. In fact, dedicated servers are usually fully customizable. On the other hand, being a remote machine you don’t need to be connected for your friends to have access. Therefore, it is much better than setting up a Minecraft server using your own PC. The latter consumes a lot of resources and the equipment has to be always on so that your friends can connect. Normally the servers that are for rent usually have enough RAM, a more than solvent processor to support the workload and plenty of storage capacity.

If you want to create an environment from scratch there is no problem. It is possible to build your own exclusive kingdom in Minecraft. This is done with Multicraft, but there are other similar tools. However, this tool is very intuitive and powerful, one of the best that currently exists. No need to be an expert, although it does require some dedication.

The range of possibilities offered by a dedicated server is very wide.

The Anti-DDoS protection against a denial of service attack is another point to assess. This is an extra that some companies usually offer when renting a dedicated server. In the event of an attack, the players who are playing can continue to do so without any problem. It is not essential, but it never hurts have this protection system for what may happen.

Returning to the topic of resources, it is worth talking about bandwidth. If you create a Minecraft server using your computer and then use your Internet connection for other tasks, for example downloading via Bittorrent, this may affect the gaming experience of those players who are connected to the server you have set up, and more if your connection is rather slow. With a dedicated server you forget about this issue and you can use 100% of your bandwidth for whatever you want.

Other uses

A dedicated server is nothing more than a remote computer, so also you can use all of its resources for much more than creating a Minecraft server. Keep in mind that there are dedicated servers that are very powerful at the hardware level, so if you have a clan you can also create its website, your personal blog and much more. Here we could say that the limit is set by your imagination.

As I said before, having one of these servers gives you a lot of freedom in every way. Regarding the price, it all depends on the equipment you need. However, there is something for all pockets. If you plan to set up a Minecraft server to play with your friends, as long as there aren’t many, and you don’t need a very powerful one, then I recommend you look at the most basic ones.

Related topics: Multi platform

Share

We are on Google News! To follow