Why does talking about the bikini test no longer make sense?

Summer is coming, we spend more time outdoors, we have more desire to live and above all to go on vacation, to the sea, perhaps, where to show off bikinis and feel free in our body. But there’s no denying that it’s not always easy to like yourself.

Thanks to the body positive movement, in the last ten years, there has been a change of perspective on beauty models. All of us, in theory, know that we must first of all feel good about ourselves, in our own mind, work on self-acceptance and consider well-being, more than beauty, the priority value. And above all, it has been said in every way, that falling within certain canons of size and weight, doing drastic diets and exaggerating with physical activity, to feel closer to certain unattainable models, is not healthy.

Yet sometimes certain outdated words, such as try bikini, resonate in the head and even if we try to chase them away, they can cause some discomfort. Because we are the worst judges of ourselves.

And here is a reminder, to remind us to suspend judgment the next time we go to the beach, does not hurt. Focusing attention on what matters most, that is, enjoying the experience of being able to be in nature, by the sea and living moments of carefree, can represent a way to avoid falling into old mental processes that can only damage our psycho balance. -physicist.

Many stars with their posts and comments on social networks, come to help to restore priorities and spread the positive message that we must not be influenced by what others say, it is that the costume test no longer makes sense. Because getting in shape to go to the beach is now considered an obsession of the last century. Today the concept of beauty is changing and all forms are beautiful, thanks to the body positive movement and its warriors who continue to spread messages of self-acceptance.

Here we have reported three, to remember, when we feel we need them.

Rebel Wilsonthe actress of Single but not too muchrecently posted a costume shot on social media with the comment: “Your weight does not define you, you are so much more. Do your best to be healthy and not be too hard on yourself. ‘

A phrase that we should repeat like a mantra!