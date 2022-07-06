Who is the Hollywood icon that appeared in the last chapter of Winning Time

the series of hbo max, Winning Time, it gets better and better. The road to the end of the first season (the second was confirmed a few days ago) will continue this Sunday with the eighth episode and what could be the return of jack mckinney to the courts, after his terrible bicycle accident that almost cost him his life. This situation was what caused Paul Westhead to take the bench as the interim coach of Los Angeles Lakerswith a fairly negative streak.

What had been a fabulous start to the season for the team from jerry buss found his biggest obstacle at the hands of his coach’s accident: the hand of Westhead was not enough to keep his players at bay and this led to a series of negative results for The Lakerswhich was cut with the win against Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics. That was, basically, the axis on which the plot of the seventh episode of Winning Time.

Aired last Sunday, the beginning of the episode showed The Lakers playing at home and with many problems directing plays. The tension could be felt throughout the stadium of the team acquired by bus and fans were losing patience with the inexperienced backup coach. Among them, someone could be seen glued to the substitute bench who without any itching yelled at the coach played by Jason Segel: “You’re lousy, Westhead!”.

This character from the public was on camera for a few seconds, but it was enough to notice that it was not someone else from the public but the very same Jack Nicholson. The retired actor who turns 85 today is one of the most famous supporters of Los Angeles Lakers and he usually attends the stadium very often to see his team in action. His appearance in Winning Time was the fourth (he was only introduced as “Jack, a Lakers fan”), but it was the first time he had to do it with lines of dialogue.

+Who played Jack Nicholson in Winning Time

The actor chosen by the production of Winning Time to interpret to Jack Nicholson it was Max E Williams, an artist of Canadian origin who before becoming a performer dedicated himself to ice hockey as a professional athlete. This has to do, possibly, with the fact that his father knew how to be a coach of this sport in the team Montreal Canadians. When you start acting Williams was part of shows like Bosch Y Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..