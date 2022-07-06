Who is the Argentine actor who is filming a movie with Angelina Jolie?

It’s a great working time Juan Minujin. He not only stood out with the interpretation of his characters in The God’s anger Y The fringebut now also will make an international leap working alongside Angelina Jolie.

The bombshell took Andrea Taboada to LAM (America), although from a distance because he did not feel well. Playing the enigmatic, Ángel de Brito announced: “It does not have a leading role, but it is part of the cast”.

Juan Minujín shared this postcard from Rome (Photo: Instagram / juanminujin).

Juan Minujín’s posting from Rome

The confirmation of Juan Minujin It arrived encrypted, since the actor cannot tell details of the project that he defined as “beautiful”.

He shared a photo on Instagram from Rome and wrote: “So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences”.

Will Smith and Juan Minujín shared dialogue and scene in “Focus”. (Photo: Video Capture)

The truth is that it is not the first time that Juan rubs shoulders with Hollywood artists. In 2014 she acted in the movie focuswhere had a scene in which he had a dialogue with Will Smith. The actress also participated in that film Margot Robbie.

At that time, the actor said that he simply showed up to the casting that the directors had organized and was selected.

“Will surprised me. He is very generous, plain. Very good chemistry was generated, so the directors suggested that we improvise. From there, 80 percent was like that, “he said at the time.

More about Without Bloodthe film directed by Angelina Jolie and in which Juan Minujín would participate

Angelina Jolie is the director of Without Blood, which is being filmed in Rome. The film, based on the homonymous book, written by the Italian Alessandro Baricco, is the fifth production that he has directed.

The film will be set in the First World War. depending on the medium dead linewill take you to the screen “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing”.

Although much was rumored about an alleged bad relationship, the director chose Salma Hayekhis partner in The Eternals of Marvel, to star in this story with Demian Bichir.