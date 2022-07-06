Who are the children of Sylvester Stallone? How I know…

The man who gave life to Rocky Balboa He gave many opportunities to love and has offspring. We tell you who are the children of Sylvester Stallonein this text LEFT PUNCH you can check their names, their ages and what they do.

Stallone has never been alone, since before he wrote the script for Rocky She already had a partner and at that moment she began to plan her children. Unfortunately she already had to lose one and face the harsh depression for a long time.

Who are the children of Sylvester Stallone?

The actor who is recognized by the boxing industry for the way he makes the sport known to the whole world through the saga of Rockykeeps his life private, but little is known about his family.

sylvester He has five children from different marriages, it must be remembered that the actor was married three times. We present each of them from oldest to youngest.

His first son, the result of his love with Sasha Czack, his first wife and with whom he was since before jumping to fame. When he turned 14, Sage starred in Robert in Rocky Vwhere he explained that part of the claim was because he was never with him in his childhood.

He dedicated his life to acting, although he was also a producer and even had a company dedicated to the restoration of old hundreds. He died at the age of 36, a victim of cardiac arrest in 2012.

seargeoh

The brother of sage He was born in 1979. When he was three years old, he was diagnosed with autism, this after his relatives realized that he had problems communicating. He appeared in the movie Rocky III like the newborn child.

He is a film actor, although he has missed a lot, his last performance was in rockey 2015, where he appeared as the son. Because of him, the family decided to create a research fund, administered by the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism.

sophia

His first daughter was born in 1996. She is the product of her father’s third marriage with Jennifer Flavin, It is not dedicated to acting, but it is part of the art. she likes literature and has a podcast together with her sister where they touch on different topics of adulthood or youth, it is available on Apple Podcast.

Sistine

She is only 23 years old, she is the second daughter of Stallone with Jennifer Flavin. She duets with her sister on the podcast they have together on Apple Podcast, although her goal is to be an actress and star in movies.

For now, he is part of television shows such as: “Love Advent” and in the movies “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”.

Scarlet

The minor, also a product of her love with Jennifer Flavin. She was born in 2002 and is barely 19 years old. She finished high school a couple of years ago, her main achievement is that she was ‘Miss Golden Globes’ at the 2017 ‘Vanity Fair’ awards ceremony.

***

Continue with the box information in our YouTube channel.