Where to see tonight ‘In line of duty’, the desperate search for a kidnapped girl

To this day, television is still one of the most common ways to discover new movies. Platforms can become an amalgamation of content where much goes unnoticed and our movie-loving friends are not always right.

If you are looking for an action and suspense movie and you want to get carried away, you have to know that this Wednesday Neox broadcasts from 10:00 p.m. on duty (2019), a film starring Aaron Eckhart, an actor specializing in this type of film who rose to fame with The dark knight (2008), by Christopher Nolan.

Synopsis

The redemption of a corrupt cop

A cop is in a race against time to find a kidnapping victim whose kidnapper accidentally killed her. Aaron Eckhart stars as Frank Penny, a disgraced cop looking for a chance at redemption. When the police chief’s 11-year-old daughter is kidnapped, Frank goes rogue to try to save her. However, to find the girl, Frank will need the help of Ava Brooks (Courtney Eaton), whose live news channel is broadcasting Frank’s every move. As a city watches, Frank and Ava race against time in this explosive action thriller.

Aaron Eckhart worked on this film when it was already out in The dark knight and was famous all over the world. But this is not the only connection that this work has with the Batman universe. Dinah Meyer was batgirl and Barbara Gordon in Birds of Prey (2020); while Ben McKenzie played Batman in Batman: Year One (2011) and as Detective James Gordon in Gotham (2014).

Steven C Miller

From indie director to action movies

Steven C. Miller is a director who has caught the attention of many people in the world of cinema. He debuted quite young and created movies for less than $15,000. Works that were bought and distributed as true promises of the audiovisual world.

He made independent, experimental horror films and stayed there for several years, while producers kept knocking on his door. Until he accepted various offers from Hollywood. His films fell into “general releases” but stood out in this category.

His genre was horror and everything he played he did well, so he kept working more and more. One of his most notable films was a remake of silent night in 2012, which was hailed as better than the original by critics.

The first fully commercial film was Extraction (2015), in which Bruce Willis appeared and was catapulted into directing action movies. In this genre he is a benchmark and a safe bet for producers. It is not in vain that he has worked with the greats of this type of film, such as Sylvester Stallone, Nicolas Cage or John Cusack.

Steven C. Miller made a name for himself in Hollywood at the hands of Bruce Willis and the horror genre

on duty It has been the last work of Steven C. Miller and although it is not one of the best valued of the director, this has not been an impediment for him to start working on his next film, which seems to be released throughout this 2022 .