Where to see ‘I am Legend’ tonight, Will Smith’s zombie nightmare

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms. streaming, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the ads. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

One of the actors who is lucky that his unconditional fans want to repeat, no matter what, is Will Smith, who has no pothole or bump that takes away the merit of being one of the highest-grossing actors of his generation. A demonstration of that power can be seen in I’m legend (2007), which tonight broadcasts La 1 starting at 10:40 p.m.

A story set in 2012, but it could very well have been 2020, given what we have had to live through: Robert Neville (Smith) is the last man alive on Earth, but he is not alone. The other human beings have become nocturnal mutants called Darkseekers and all crave to drink their coveted and very special blood. Thus, Neville has to live during the day in a state of alert, like a hunter, looking for the undead while they sleep; while at night he is the opposite: he must hide from them and wait for dawn.

A nightmare that began in 2009, when Neville was a brilliant scientist, but could not prevent the spread of a terrible virus created by man.

He has survived because he is immune to the virus, not the rest of humanity. His days, which he spends with his dog, go by hunting these creatures and sending messages by radio in the hope that there are other survivors, but it is useless. The only thing he can do is find a formula that allows him to use his immune blood to restore his nature to men. But he is in inferior conditions and time is running out.

Will Smith fell in love with his canine companion and wanted to adopt her after the movie, but his owner was not convinced.



A story based on the homonymous novel by Richard Matheson, in which he also tells how a bacteriological war has devastated the planet and has turned the rest of humanity into vampires. A story about loneliness and isolation, about good and evil, bewilderment and indifference that is considered one of the best vampire novels of the 20th century. Warner had the rights to the work since the 1970s, and there have been three adaptation attempts, with Charlton Heston and Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in previous versions.

A film that was the definitive boost for Will Smith as a blockbuster action actor, after successes such as I robot (2004) and received an Oscar nomination for best actor for his performance in Ali (2001); and of which there should have been a prequel and a sequel in which it would be told how it all started and if Neville’s blood got anywhere, scheduled to start filming this year.

Some projects that were in doubt, but the Will Smith incident at the Oscars would have made some investors turn their backs on the project. However, the actor is a man of resources, and everything seems to indicate that he will know how to resurface from this situation; not only producing the film with money from his own pocket, but also with four new projects that will see the light soon.