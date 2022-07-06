Where to see ‘Doubt’ tonight, with Meryl Streep bent on ruining an alleged pedophile

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. It may be that one of them is out of habit, perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the command leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

Of course, there are movies… and movies. One of those masterpieces that stir body and consciousness makes its appearance tonight at Paramount. Is about The doubt (2008), which from 10:25 pm promises to leave you glued to the sofa and ask you many things.

Poster for ‘Doubt’ (2008). Third parties/Other sources

A film with a star-studded cast that left no one indifferent because of its history, as it tells how in the mid-1960s, in the parish of St. Nicholas in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx, a passionate and charismatic priest, Father Flynn ( Philip Seymour Hoffman) is trying to change the rigid rules of the school, which for years have been jealously guarded by Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Meryl Streep), a strict headmistress who firmly believes in the power of discipline.

Without witnesses or evidence… Can anyone be charged?

Winds of political change are sweeping the community, and indeed the college has accepted its first black student, Donald Miller. But when Sister James (Amy Adams) innocently tells Sister Aloysius of her suspicions that Father Flynn pays too much attention to Donald, the superior, without a single piece of evidence, begins a personal crusade to bring to light. the truth and expel Flynn from school for abusing the student, starting a battle that will threaten to tear the community apart irreversibly.

Still from ‘Doubt’ (2008). Other Sources/Third Parties

A film based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play and four Tony Awards in its theatrical adaptation, also receiving five nominations for the 2009 Oscars, including one for best screenplay and one for its entire cast: one for Meryl Streep for Best Actress, for Amy Adams and Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actresses; and one for Philip Seymour Hoffmann for Best Supporting Actor.

Natalie Portman and Emily Blunt turned down the role of Sister James, suggesting Amy Adams for the role.



They say that doubting is a human thing, and it is not for less, because it is precisely the doubt that gives the title and carries the weight of this whole story. A turbulent time where the fight for the civil rights of the black community is established as the perfect setting for this story, where a woman determined to safeguard the traditional values ​​and norms rooted in the deepest racism, will do everything possible to ruin the life of a man for no apparent reason. Or not? That’s the key: the story will keep us in suspense, assessing whether Father Flynn abused Donald or not, throughout the film.

Still from ‘Doubt’ (2008). Other Sources/Third Parties

That is precisely the central conflict: each person’s point of view is unique, and depends on their own life, experiences and ways of understanding the world. Of course, if something is clear, it is that nothing is what it seems, and we should always ask ourselves that: “What if…?”.