Where to see ‘Assassins’ today, the perfect excuse to celebrate Sylvester Stallone’s birthday

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. It may be that one is overwhelmed by habit, perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the command leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

If the mere excuse of lying on the sofa to enjoy a movie does not work and you need a justification to watch television before going to bed, you can make a small celebration: today is Sylvester Stallone’s 76th birthday and, to celebrate it, LaSexta broadcasts from 22:30 assassins (1995), one of his most remembered action films, written by the Wachowski sisters, responsible for the saga Matrix.

‘Assassins’ (1995) Third parties/Other sources

In this story in which there will be no shortage of fights for fans of the genre and the unconditional fans of the actor, Robert Rath (Stallone) is a combatant on a battlefield that most people do not even know exists, there is where he practices a deadly game in which the players are sentenced and the only way out is a bullet. Initially recruited for the pressing cause of the Cold War, Rath took on jobs few men were prepared for and now wants to quit.

After being the undisputed number one, someone named Miguel Bain (Antonio Banderas) begins to harass that leadership. Passionate and ambitious, this history student revels in the thrill of the kill and knows that his time has come and that only Rath stands in the way of fulfilling his destiny. Electra (Julianne Moore), a surveillance expert and cunning thief in the world of information, who shares with Rath the desire to get out of a world that has absorbed him for years and makes him lead a nomadic life, will cross paths between them. .

‘Assassins’ (1995) Third parties/Other sources

Now, as expected, things will not go as he wanted, because Bain’s last assignment is none other than Electra, whom Rath must protect.

Antonio Banderas took on the role after his success in ‘Desperado’ (1995) and ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1993)



A film written by still unknown Wachowskis pre-Matrix and directed by veteran Richard Donner, it crashed at the box office for one reason: the last-minute changes of its director, determined to find the most “human” side of his characters. For this reason, he ordered Brian Helgeland to transform the script of the Wachowski sisters, with violence and fighting in abundance, and focus on the trio of main characters, leaving aside the action scenes in a thriller that, precisely, essentially feeds on of its fight scenes and persecutions; just as he had achieved with the saga lethal weapon.

‘Assassins’ (1995) Third parties/Other sources

Nevertheless, assassins it allowed Stallone to settle somewhat as an action actor with more depth that fits so well in thriller and suspense films. Still, an entertaining and dynamic film, perfect for hanging out without much pretension.