The myriad of ingredients in Wacky Wizards can range from a pool noodle to a creepy ghost. However, if you want to create a spectacular potion with these ingredients, you will need to visit Pete to get the heritage ingredients. we will tell you how to find it and what it offers in this exciting Roblox game.

Where to find Pete in Wacky Wizards on Roblox

As a guardian of the random legacy ingredients, Pete is at the center of all the brewing stations.. All you need to do is exit your crafting station and follow the path where there is also a cannon. You should see Pete standing on a higher platform with a set of purple boxes surrounding him, as shown here:

Once you get close enough to him, you can press ‘E’ to interact with Pete, where you can ask him a few questions about the concepts within Roblox’s Wacky Wizards. For example, you can choose the option: ‘What happened to all the old ingredients?’ and will explain how the old game ingredients have now become the legacy ones since the collection inventory was getting too full.

Once you’ve asked all of your questions, you can click on the purple boxes to access a randomly selected Heirloom Ingredient, which are unique items that players can add to their potion. Also, these items can’t be found on the map, so you’ll need to wait until they possibly appear in future updates or buy them through a gem trade.

If you want to buy an heirloom ingredient, you’ll need to deliver 300 gems to Pete; however, keep in mind that you can only do this specific process every eight hours.

That’s all you need to know about where to find pete in wacky wizards. If you want more content for this particular game, you can check out our guide on how to get the pirate hat. You can also check out other Roblox news and updates by exploring the relevant links below or checking out our guide on how to change your display name.

