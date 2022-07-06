When does “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere on streaming platforms in Mexico

Thor: Love and Thunder (courtesy: Marvel trailer)

The new movie of Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, will have its world premiere this July 7 exclusively in movie theaters in Mexicohowever, the most avid followers of the heroes created by Stan Lee are already eagerly awaiting the addition of the fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder to its eponymous platform to join the catalog that recently included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Although the company headed by Kevin Feige has not given more details of the date on which the fourth film starring Chris Hemsworth playing the role of Thor, Since the beginning of its Phase 4, the company has given a period of 45 to 60 days of exclusivity in movie theaters to later add them to its remote catalog.

Such was the case with Shang Chi Y Eternals that they had to wait more than 60 days to reach the streaming platform. However, in the case of the prequel to Doctor Strange where you only had to wait a period of 48 days to enjoy it in Disney+since it premiered on June 22.

This gains strength after the statements of the CEO of DisneyBob Chapek who after returning to theaters said that the premiere of Thor in Disney+ could be “August 24, 47 days after the film’s release on July 8, is a likely release date,” he said at a press conference when it was first released. Shang Chi.

Following the formula you used The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for all your theatrical releases, the film where for the first time you can see Christian Bale in a tape of Marvel Studios It would arrive at Disney + between August 21 and September 5, but we will have to wait for official information.

It should be remembered that at the end of June, the cinemas in Mexico announced that they would have an exclusive preview of the film that will explore the life of Thor after the disintegration of avengers original and that will take place this July 6, two days before its international departure.

after the defeat Asgard and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor he tries to change his lifestyle and regain his strength and will through hard training. This will be the fourth solo installment of the son of odin, now accompanied by The Guardians of the Galaxy which include Chris Pratt as star lord, Rocket Raccoon with the voice of Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan returning to their roles.

It will also mark the return of his ex-partner Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who does not participate in the MCU since 2013, her inseparable friend and current queen of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the arrival of the gods to Marvel from the hand of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the expected incursion of Christian bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe embodying one of the greatest villains of comics, Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.

It should be noted that prior to its theatrical release, the platform launched three new episodes of Marvel: Legends related to the tape number 29 of the UCM. The first is a special about Thorthe second on Jane Foster and the third on Valkyriethe ruler of New Asgard.

