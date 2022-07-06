What you should know about the world of Thor before seeing the new movie

The unofficial guide to what you need to know about the world of Thor before seeing the new movie has arrived and we are ready to accompany you on this new journey to Asgard! The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.

After the success of its last installment, this July 7, the Thor franchise returns once again to the big screen under the direction of New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi. Thor: Love and Thunder It promises to be one of the best superhero movies as it will bring back characters loved by the public and introduce a new villain.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, here it is!

Here are a couple of things you should know about the new Thor movie:

1) There will be a crossing of universes

That’s how it is! Our Asgardian god will not be alone in this adventure since he will be accompanied by the guardians of the galaxy. We will see Chris Pratt reincarnate his iconic role as Star Lord and the rest of his companions such as Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), among others.

2) Christian Bale will play the role of Gorr, the new villain of the franchise

As expected, the MCU is filled with the best actors in Hollywood and Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, will be in charge of giving life to Thor’s new villain known as Gorr, the butcher god.

Director Taika Waititi spoke about his performance and said that he is one of the best villains ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will he be…?

3) Natalie Portman returns as Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman previously played the role of Jane Foster, a scientist whose path crosses Thor and even has a romantic interest in the god of Asgard. In this new movie, her role takes a much more heroic turn as we will see her playing Mighty Thor, the goddess version of her character.

In past interviews, director Taika Waititi has spoken about his regret at not including the character in the third installment. We are sure that this character will give us a lot to talk about.

4) Loki will not return in this movie

Despite the hopes that many fans had, the supervillain brother of the god of thunder will not return for this fourth installment of the franchise. Tom Hiddleston, who plays the role, assured that he is currently very committed to the Disney + series that bears the same name as his character.

5) Valkyrie is the new ruler of Asgard

The character (one of the fan favorites) played by Tessa Thompson, Valkyrie is the new ruler of Asgard. In addition to everything, the actress confirmed in an interview that her character is completely queer and that she will be a queen very different from those we have seen before.

Definitely Thor: Love and Thunderis one of the most anticipated blockbusters not only of the summer, but of the year and will solve many questions that were left open at the end of end-gameis a film that will feature great performances and we can’t wait to see what surprises it brings.

