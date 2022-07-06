What will the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be like, according to a famous astrologer

Jennifer Lopez surprised a few months ago by announcing her commitment to Ben Affleck. Since then, numerous media have commented on this link. the child prodigy, a famous Dominican astrologer, was one of those who spoke and referred to Lopez’s wedding. What did he express? According to him, she can be happy with the actor, but she does not advise him to marry.

The astrologer defined JLO as “a free being”: “There are people who cannot get married energetically, they cannot be committed and she is a free being… She can have a man, but not marriage, no commitment, no marriagedeclared the fortune teller. Regarding their relationship lopez Y Affleck indicated: “My beings of light tell me that they never left the romance, there was always a communication.”

Víctor Florencio, born in the Dominican Republic, is known in the entertainment world as the “Niño Prodigio”. He grew up in New York at a very young age and his fame has skyrocketed. Infant prodigy he remembers having his first visions at the age of 7 or 8. Later, she studied astrology to further develop her divine gifts. He and Mhoni Vidente are two of the best-known fortune tellers in the world of entertainment and shows.

One of the most outstanding predictions of the “Child Prodigy” was the attack on the Twin Towers. “I remember the Twin Towers, a terrorist attack on New York City and several states in the United States. We have two enemies, one Saddam Hussein and the other Arab, but I couldn’t see him… it was Osama bin Laden,” the Dominican recalled exclusively for TV Azteca Digital.

On April 9, the Diva from the Bronx excitedly announced her engagement to Ben Affleck. On his Twitter accountthe singer said that she had a “very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter “On the JLO”, though he did offer a big hint by placing a ring emoji next to his name. It was a huge green diamond. Shortly after, she gave more details on her personal channel, where she expressed his joy.

The couple known as bennifer He resumed his relationship in 2021, after Ben Affleck’s breakup with actress Ana de Armas, once again becoming a media and fan favorite. Lopez and Affleck formed one of the most popular couples of the early 2000s. They were also engaged from 2002 to 2004 for a wedding that never took place since she canceled it a few days before.

The actor revealed on the podcast Awards Chatter of The Hollywood Reporter in the year 2021 that attributed the breakup at that time to the extreme attention that the tabloid media paid them: “My relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that sensational story at the time that business grew exponentially,” he declared.