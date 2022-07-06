What will become of Johnny Depp now?

We finally know what the actor’s next role is going to be Pirates of the Caribbean once the harsh and long trial with his ex-wife is over, Amber Heard. After the verdict of the jury in which the interpreter was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars to the famous for defamation, the reputation of the actress of Aquaman has been quite diminished, because without a doubt the real winner, inside and outside the trial, has been Depp who has been surrounded by the great support of his fans both on social networks and in real life.

There is no doubt that Johnny Depp He is an extraordinary actor who was always taken into account by the big production companies. However, since the legal problems with his ex-wife broke out in 2020, important projects such as fantastic animals either Pirates of the Caribbean they began to dispense with it. Now, after two years and several months of trial, they have offered to reincarnate the famous “Well loved” King Louis XV of France. The film will be directed by the French director and actress Maiwenn Le Besco (DNA, My love) and although it will be shot in Frenchthis will not be a problem for Johnny Depp because he was living for many years in France with his second wife vanessa paradis and can speak almost perfect French.

Johnny Depp, actor. / Producer.

Johnny Depp, who we saw in his most recent roles as waiting for the barbarians (2019) and Minamata (2020), they have given him the role of Luis VX and it is a role that suits him perfectly because he was a king known for his low popularity among society and with many lovers, that is why he was called the “Well loved”. Even when he died the French celebrated his death. The film will mainly deal with the story of Jeanne Becu, a character played by Maïwenn, one of the monarch’s lovers who came from poor origins. The cast is joined louis garrel (The Dreamers), Noemie Lvovsky (How to be a good wife) Y Pierre-Richard (Mrs Mills).

The production of the film will last approximately three months and even without a release date, we will be able to see the acclaimed actor Johnny Depp again in a great movie. @worldwide