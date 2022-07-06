What was Austin Butler’s character, the new Elvis, in Zoe 101?

Austin turned things around in her twenties, taking on the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s (AnnaSophia Robb) first love in the Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, though her first big starring role came on the fantasy series. The Shannara Chronicles from 2016 to 2017. He then started alongside Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywoodof Quentin Tarantinoin 2019.

Seriously, what an impressive acting resume, and it’s fair to say Austin’s time to earn his status as a bona fide movie star was long ago.

And his last performance, playing Elvis in the new movie directed by BazLuhrman, He has not disappointed, and many are calling for him to win an Oscar for his performance.

Aware of the important place that the former rock’n’roll icon continues to hold in the hearts of the world, austin butler he did not take the role of Elvis for granted and did his best to prepare for it. After spending two years immersed in his character, Austin mastered the iconic elvis voice after studying a lot of images of the icon.

“I would give an interview or a speech that I had on stage where I was addressing the audience, and I would practice it like I was trying to get it to be accurate,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Oh, and he spent some time with Priscilla presley to make sure his portrayal of Elvis, from singing to dancing, was accurate. Casual.

Beside Butler in the other leading roles is Tom Hanks, who plays the manager of Elvis, the colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge will also appear as Elvis’s wife, Priscilla Presley, along with Yola Quartey like the musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe Y Luke Bracey as the talent manager Jerry Schilling. Great movie!

Basically, after working in the industry pretty much all his life, Austin has officially entered Hollywood’s elite, so you can expect to see more of him on the big screen.

Article originally published in Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Juárez.