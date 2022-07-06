What to watch in ‘streaming’: 5 great movies that nobody went to see – Movie News

These undervalued gems were unsuccessful at the time of their release. Over time they have been getting the appreciation they deserved, and now you have the opportunity to rescue them on the different platforms.

Not always the great cinematographic works have been accompanied by overwhelming successes. Many times it happens that, either due to lack of understanding at the time or due to an ineffective marketing campaign, incredible jewels remain at the bottom of the box office and they end up going down in history as great commercial failures.

Today we rescue from relative oblivion a great selection of films that deserved better luck at the box office, because their quality deserves it. 5 fabulous proposals, all available on the different streaming platforms, which were not seen at the time but have been gaining a cult following for different reasons.

‘Heaven’s Gate’ (1980)

Its reputation has been so catastrophic that it has been used as a synonym for “great production that fails miserably”. Heaven’s Gate by Michael Cimino almost took over a movie studio due to the economic debacle that it caused, being both very expensive and rarely seen. He put an end to the loose sleeve that directors had been given since the 1970s.

It is true that its epic duration of more than 3 hours and a half did not sound the most appetizing, but Cimino’s film is a delicious and monumental work that explores the heart and foundations of the American dream quite critically. Also boasting an exceptional cast made up of Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken and Isabelle Huppert, the film is a feat worthy of its complex production.

You can see it on Filmin.

Ishtar (1987)

Elaine May’s history is full of excellent films that never had a chance to become commercial successes, either because of nefarious marketing or producers’ attempts to undermine her authority and creativity. Few cases were as notorious as Ishtar, who also became synonymous with monumental failure that has contaminated the impression that can be had of the film.

And the reality is that this comedy with Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman is much more estimable than its reputation implies. In fact, it is a fabulous road trip piece -or through the Moroccan desert- of two mediocre Simon and Garfunkel wannabes who end up getting entangled with a CIA investigation. Crazy, delicious and also very critical in certain aspects.

You can see it Filmin.

Crash (1996)

Now awarded as one of David Cronenberg’s most transgressive and brilliant films, the truth is that Crash didn’t really have as much impact outside of the scandal that led to its screening at festivals such as Cannes. It is also true that it had a lot to do with the attempts to ban it in several countries, as well as attempts by the American distributor because it did not see the light given its controversial content. The cult of the film had to come later in other ways.

Now there is no doubt that it is a great work, perhaps the best of a master of cinema as the architect of the new flesh. His adaptation of JG Ballard connects perfectly with that thematic obsession with new pleasures, updated bodies desensitized to the usual stimuli. A bit of perversion, but always shaped from an emotional curiosity and intensity that save her from cheap provocation.

You can see it on Filmin and Movistar+.

‘Blackhat (Threat in the network)’ (2015)

The history of Michael Mann has been full of films that have gained appreciation over time more than their theatrical release. Movies like Heat or The Insider were seen as disappointing, although Blackhat was really ignored. It didn’t help to be released in one of the worst weeks of January, with a horrible storm, but it was one of the most notorious failures of recent years.

It is true that an intense and very serious film with Chris Hemsworth playing a muscular hacker did not seem the most attractive, and its complex narration made it difficult for critics to understand. However, it is another one of those impeccable and very sensory thrillers of Mann, where a consummate professional tries to combat a very dangerous threat.

You can see it on Netflix.

‘The last duel’ (2021)

Ridley Scott’s film was one of the most affected by the return of medium-high budget adult cinema -old school cinema- when the influx to movie theaters was still timidly recovering. It has been repeated a lot that The last duel has been one of the most unfairly ignored films of the last year, and it is almost absurd to say it once more. But she really was unfairly ignored.

Its fabulous structure of three perspectives, those of the characters of Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, allows Scott to make an incredible dissection on ambition, power and the trampling of the less privileged in the social ladder. A violent exploration, but also very thoughtful, that he manages to have Spectacular battles plus well-constructed drama.

You can see it in Disney+.

