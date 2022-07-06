what is the trend of looking like barbie and who wears it

How did Barbiecore start?

(Courtesy Balmain)



Smiling from the front seat of her hot pink convertible, dressed in a blue and white nineties outfit, Margot Robbie looks like Barbie in person . All these scenes reminded us the term “Barbiecore”. It’s a fashion movement that has been building since before we saw Robbie take on the role of the doll. Recall Tyra Banks took on the custom aesthetic of Barbie as Eve in the movie Lifesize (2000), and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) she was also a barbie girl in the world of law.

Lifesize (2000)

(IMDB)



Over the decades we have seen different celebrities adopt the style and aesthetic of Barbie. Starting with the fact that many personalities have had their own Barbie toy, for example Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Nicki Minaj and many more. Another example is the outfits worn by celebrities such as Paris Hilton in 2015 imitating Barbie in Ibiza. And the shiny Millennial pink suit worn by Gigi Hadid in 2017 is one of our favorites.

Gigi Hadid in 2017

(Astrid Stawiarz)



Until Kacey Musgraves’ look at the 2019 Met Gala that was almost a replica of the Barbie x Moschino doll. The outfit was a hot pink biker suit designed by Moschino—a very Barbiecore brand—with a tote bag with a hair dryer, sunglasses, diamond chandelier teardrop earrings, and sparkly silver pumps.