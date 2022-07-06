what is the trend of looking like barbie and who wears it

How did Barbiecore start?

BarbieBalmainFarfetch_featured.jpg

Smiling from the front seat of her hot pink convertible, dressed in a blue and white nineties outfit, Margot Robbie looks like Barbie in person . All these scenes reminded us the term “Barbiecore”. It’s a fashion movement that has been building since before we saw Robbie take on the role of the doll. Recall Tyra Banks took on the custom aesthetic of Barbie as Eve in the movie Lifesize (2000), and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) she was also a barbie girl in the world of law.

Screenshot 2022-07-05 at 11.30.16.png
Lifesize (2000)

Over the decades we have seen different celebrities adopt the style and aesthetic of Barbie. Starting with the fact that many personalities have had their own Barbie toy, for example Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Nicki Minaj and many more. Another example is the outfits worn by celebrities such as Paris Hilton in 2015 imitating Barbie in Ibiza. And the shiny Millennial pink suit worn by Gigi Hadid in 2017 is one of our favorites.

Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty Event
Gigi Hadid in 2017

Until Kacey Musgraves’ look at the 2019 Met Gala that was almost a replica of the Barbie x Moschino doll. The outfit was a hot pink biker suit designed by Moschino—a very Barbiecore brand—with a tote bag with a hair dryer, sunglasses, diamond chandelier teardrop earrings, and sparkly silver pumps.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Kacey Musgraves 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker