Wanted by teams from the Premier, Serie A and LaLiga; Spanish press reported

Gerardo Arteaga could be living his last days in the Genkas he is one of the most valued left-backs in Europe, according to information from the MARK Journal.

The defense of the Mexican team he had good performances during the 2021-22 season of the Belgian League and thanks to that he is wanted by several teams from England, Italy and Spain.

According to various reports, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United they want to take it to the Premier League. The US Salernitana It is his option in Serie A. In La Liga they follow him Villarreal, Celta de Vigo and Real Betiswhere his compatriots militate Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez.

The Getafe would also be interested in your services, although the priority of the team led by Quique Sanchez is to sign Louis Alfonso Espino who plays for Cadiz.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarktborn in Zapopan, Jalisco, raised his value to 4 million dollars, thanks to the fact that in the last football year he played 32 games in the Jupiler Pro League, although he did not score a goal, but he did provide four assists.

Also, Gerardo Martino gave him minutes in the Octagonal End of the Concacaf Qualifiers and has a high chance of being on the final list for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Gerardo Arteaga He debuted in 2016 with Santos Laguna and in 2020 he went to Genkbecoming the fourth Mexican to try his luck in Belgium, after the passage of Carlos Hermosillo, Guillermo Ochoa and Omar Govea.

