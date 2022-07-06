Volleyball player earns 50 times more on OnlyFans than in sports

In recent years, the platform onlyfans it has become an option for those people looking to increase their income by creating exclusive content. There are cases where your posts are well paid.

Such is the case of the volleyball player Key Alves, who has taken advantage of this platform, which has given him more resources than the sport itself, “I like it or not, today is my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with Volleyball. And more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price is fixed, “he said in an interview with O Globo.

Much of the content on OnlyFans is erotic, but what the Brazilian athlete offers is photos of professional sessions, “The photos I share on my OnlyFans are totally intended for light and professional sessions. No nudity or anything like that,” she declared.

Despite having higher income on these platforms, Alves stated that he does not plan to give up volleyball, “I love playing more than taking pictures. That is why I am not going to stop my career on the court even if I earn less”, concluded the player of the Osasco Velleyball Club of Sao Paulo.