Vin Diesel reacts with “tears”

New stars are inducted into the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame every year, and one of the 2023 inductees has fans of the saga especially excited Fast&Furious. ¡Paul Walker will have its own plaque at the famous place in Los Angeles!

The actor who gave life to Brian O’Conner passed away in November 2013, and almost ten years after his death he will be honored with this recognition, that his only daughter, Meadow Walkercelebrated with an emotional post in which he attached two photos of his father.

“Congratulations Dad! I know when you were young you never would have believed it! I also know you are looking down with your contagious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and you deserve it. I love you!”, commented the model.

Vin Diesel He declared himself speechless to express how much it means that his friend and “brother”, as he considers Paul Walker, is part of one of the most famous monuments in the Californian city.

“I can’t tell you what this means. No, actually I’ll do it at our next family dinner. Tears,” said the actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the saga. A message that he left on the comment board of the post shared by Meadow, with whom he has a very special bond.

After the actor’s death, Vin Diesel welcomed Walker’s daughter as if she were one of his family. Proof of the great affection and the special relationship they have cultivated is that he walked the young woman down the aisle at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan in October last year.

